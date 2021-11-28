Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea stumbled to a 1-1 stalemate with strugglers Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts were the victims of their own downfall in many respects, with an uncharacteristic error punished empathically on the counter by an ultra-defensive away outfit who will be pleased with a point given their recent travails.

The first period settled into a familiar pattern, with the visitors happy to keep every man behind the ball and even happier to see goalkeeper David De Gea on song to deny Callum Hudson-Odoi from the off and Antonio Rüdiger as the half drew to its conclusion.

There was hardly need for panic stations at the break, with Thomas Tuchel's side enjoying the brunt of possession and Manchester United only mustering 0.02 expected goals - but there was a sense that the Matthew Harding faithful were crying out for the Pensioners to turn the screw sooner rather than later.

That need was only exacerbated after a huge error from Jorginho allowed boyhood Chelsea fan Jadon Sancho the freedom of Stamford Bridge to roll past Edouard Mendy in the 50th minute. Up stepped the Italian, then, to make amends from the penalty spot 18 minutes later.

In spite of their best efforts, the home side were unable to find a winner and it is days like this they will come to rue should they fail to achieve their goal of winning the Premier League this season. Up next for the Blues is a trip to Vicarage Road to play Watford, with the chance to exorcise some demons from this fixture. In the meantime, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Had one shot of note on his goal to deal with, and the Senegalese giant couldn't quite manage it - albeit, he was facing down a two on one. His distribution was pretty shaky on the evening, typified by almost throwing the game away with a tired pass to a red shirt with mere minutes left on the clock.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

Favoured over more established and illustrious peers again, it was another chance for the Sierra Leonean to strut his stuff. That he did, with another assured and measure showcase in a big game.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Not his busiest day at the office by any stretch of the imagination, but the Brazilian - as is so often the case - did not put a foot wrong and even bought the penalty that brought the Blues to level terms. His lung-busting recovery run in the last minute shows how dedicated he is to his craft. It was therefore a shame a strong performance that warranted a shutout was let down by lapses elsewhere.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Chelsea fans are well-accustomed to the German's love of an audacious long-range strike by now, and today was very nearly the day for the former AS Roma man as the fingertip of David De Gea and the woodwork combined to deny him. Also customary by now is his unique ability to wind the opposition up, and it was all on display today.

Reece James - 6/10

The young Englishman is very much the man of the moment for the Pensioners, although this was a rather subdued and normal showing by his recent, lofty box office standards. Delivered his usual high quality of teasing balls, but there was never anyone in a dangerous nor advanced enough position to finish them off.

Jorginho - 5/10

For the want of a better phrase, the Italian had the Manchester United pressing unit on strings in the first half. For the want of a better phrase, his mistake in the second half to allow the visitors the chance they needed to snatch the win was criminal, and not one a Ballon D'Or contender should be making. Deserves credit for taking responsibility and firing home a penalty under immense pressure.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 5/10

Filling in given a number of key injuries to the Chelsea midfield, this was a meek and pedestrian performance that will do nothing to convince Thomas Tuchel he can step up to the plate when the going gets tough. Absolutely zero urgency to his play, however neat it was.

Marcos Alonso - 4/10 [78]

Talking of no urgency to his play. Stepping into the void left by the unfortunate loss of Ben Chilwell to injury, and this performance emphasised how great that void is. Lots of Chelsea attacks went to die when they ran through the Spaniard, who just seemed off the pace all game. Created magic at wing-back in the Blues' last league title winning campaign of 2016/17, but he'll have to lift his levels considerably to run the clock back.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Got the nod after four goal contributions in his last five games. His tendency to favour his 'wand' of a left foot is very well documented, so much so that Alex Telles and company telegraphed it with consummate ease. What impressed, however, was his energy and intensity of pressing. The Moroccan notably made amends when it was he culpable for losing possession, and there was a fleet-footed gravity to his game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10 [78]

Spurned a golden opportunity early on and then struggled to get beyond a staunch - and very deep - Manchester United defence thereafter. Case not helped in the slightest by a distinct lack of support from colleagues in his vicinity, but there were a number of occasions he would have been better served feeding in the German spearheading the attack.

Timo Werner - 5/10 [82]

Said German spearheading the attack was rewarded with a start following his late, composed tap-in against Juventus in midweek. Worked incredibly hard with some intelligent runs, but never threatened to be a potent outlet. On that note, he very much blew the chance to be the hero when he was too slow to fire a shot away with ten minutes remaining.

Bench

Mason Mount - N/A [78]

Christian Pulisic - N/A [78]

Romelu Lukaku - N/A [82]

