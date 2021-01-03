Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea were handed a footballing lesson by a ruthless Manchester City with three goals in the first half doing the damage against Frank Lampard's toothless side despite Callum Hudson-Odoi striking late on.

Despite Chelsea dominating the ball for the opening quarter, City outclassed the Blues in every department throughout the game - taking the lead in the 18th minute with Ilkay Gündoğan rounding off a brilliant team move.

It was two soon, as Phil Foden latched onto Kevin De Bruyne's cute pass and finished expertly past a helpless Edouard Mendy.

The game was sealed just after the half-hour mark as Kevin De Bruyne made it three after Raheem Sterling struck the crossbar following a shocking bit of play by N'Golo Kanté.

Chelsea managed to get their goal late on with as substiutes Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz combined for a well-taken goal against the run of play.

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Did well to get a hand to the opener, but couldn't have done much about the rest. Made a few key saves in the second half and was one of the better players for the Blues.

César Azpilicueta - 3.5/10

Has an absolute shocker and was given a battering by the likes of De Bruyne and Foden. He was humiliated in the build-up to the second goal and overall, a very disappointing performance on his 400th appearance for Chelsea.

Kurt Zouma - 3/10

Easily one of Chelsea's worst players on the night. Given a wake-up call by some of the best forward players in the league as he got nowhere near the likes of Sterling and Gündoğan. An absolutely embarrassing showing from the Frenchman.

Thiago Silva - 4.5/10

Was the most solid defender on the night. Should've dealt with Gündoğan before he took the shot for the opener and just wasn't at his usual, commanding best. Welcome to the Premier League, Thiago.

Ben Chilwell - 3.5/10

Chilwell was terrorised by Sterling throughout. The 23-year-old couldn't get a chance to breathe all night. Barely got forward as he was constantly forced to defend on the left side. A poor showing from Chilwell.

Mateo Kovačić [77] - 3.5/10

Arguably Chelsea's most frustrating player on the night. Kovačić couldn't influence the game at all and kept making rash challenges ultimately leading to a yellow card. He was just not a it, no different from the rest of his teammates.

N'Golo Kanté [64]- 3/10

Probably Kanté's worst-ever performance in a Chelsea shirt. He looked disinterested, flaky and just unsure when on the ball. Couldn't cope with Rodri and failed to nullify the threat of De Bruyne. Had a shocker leading to City's third and just an abysmal showing from the Frenchman.

Mason Mount - 4.5/10

Looked bright during the start, one of the few players who dared to take on the City side but faded as the game went on. Didn't see the ball nearly enough and couldn't affect proceedings when given the opportunity.

Hakim Ziyech [64] - 4.5/10

Had a decent start after making his comeback from injury with a few decent crosses into the box, but lacked end-product when it mattered. He wasn't helped by Werner's positioning but not a good day at the office for the Moroccan.

Timo Werner - 3/10

What is wrong with him? Werner, when asked to play down the middle, was hugging the touchline for large spells. His positioning was nothing short of criminal but the lack of will to get into dangerous areas is concerning.

Christian Pulisic - 4.5/10

Chelsea's most unfortunate player on the night. Pulisic tried to take matters into his own hands as he wasn't being helped by his comrades. Had a few bright moments but the end product is still yet to come from the American.

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [64] - Chelsea's best player on the night as he bagged an excellent goal after coming on.

Billy Gilmour [64] - Couldn't impose his personality on the game, but it'd be unfair to criticise him.

Kai Havertz [77] - Got the assist for Hudson-Odoi's goal as he showed signs of encouragement in a bright cameo.

----------

