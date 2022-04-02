Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-4 Brentford | Premier League

A dismal performance from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as they were thumped 4-1 in west London derby against Brentford.

It was a sluggish start from the Blues, Brentford were aggressively pressing and causing Chelsea problems. As the first half developed, Chelsea took control, but struggled to create anything clear cut.

This changed just moments into the second half as Antonio Rudiger struck a thunderbolt from 35 yards or so that cannoned in off the post. The lead was short lived though, the Bees fired back with three goals in the space of ten minutes courtesy of two strikes from Vitaly Janelt and one from Christian Eriksen.

Chelsea responded well from this, but failed to convert big chances that could have hauled them back into the contest.

The rout was completed for the visitors when substitute Yoane Wissa fired home a fourth after coming onto the pitch just 90 seconds earlier.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Brentford:

Edouard Mendy - 4/10

Not a game to remember for the Senegalese international, there was little he could of done about the first two goals, but he should not of been beaten so easily for the third. He was also fortunate not too concede early on after he played a sloppy pass to Ivan Toney who misguided his strike over the crossbar.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10

It was a poor performance from the Chelsea captain, really did not offer much at either end of the pitch.

Thiago Silva - 5.5/10

Silva controlled possession well at the back as he usually does but other than that it was not a good display for the Brazilian.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Scored a goal of the season contender and all round had a rather solid game, was unfortunate to be on the losing side and was the best player on the pitch for the Blues.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10 (55)

Not too much to comment on about Alonso's performance before he was replaced by James. After a good international break for him with Spain one would of hoped for more from him. He left Toney wide open on the far post at one point which could of proved very costly.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10 (64)

Provided an assist for the wonder goal from Rudiger, but he can't take too much of the credit for it. Overall it was a very average performance from the Frenchman before he was replaced in the 64th minute.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10

Controlled possession relatively well in the midfield for Chelsea, distributing the ball nicely. He sparked a nice period of play towards the end of the first half after he drove forward and had a strike easily saved. Watching him play always leaves you wanting more though.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

In the first half, Mount was one of the brighter sparks for Chelsea, he had a couple of shots on goal but failed to convert. He faded out of the game slightly in the second half. One thing he certainly needs to work on is his corner taking, many were wasted as they struck the first man.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

There were some nice moments from Ziyech, he had a well hit strike tipped over the bar by David Raya in the first half and created some good chances that were not finished off.

Timo Werner - 4/10 (64)

After scoring whilst away on international break with Germany, you would hope Werner would have some confidence heading into this game, this was not the case. He really struggled to get involved and was comfortably outmuscled when in possession.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

There was little to no involvement for Kai Havertz in the first half, but in the second half he had opportunities. He was unlucky to have a goal ruled out after a handball but also missed a massive chance in the 68th minute to get Chelsea back into the game.

Bench

Reece James - 6/10 (55)

There was very little done wrong by James after he replaced Alonso but he did not offer anything special either.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10 (64)

The Croatian came on and dictated play well in the middle of the pitch, he played a delightful pass to Havertz to send him in behind but the chance was not taken.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10 (64)

Coming on in the 64th minute did not give Lukaku enough time to make his impact today, arguably Tuchel should have bought him on at half-time.

