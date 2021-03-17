Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Atlético Madrid | UEFA Champions League

Chelsea sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

A first-half goal from Hakim Ziyech and a late finish from Emerson did the job for the hosts, who've made it to the quarter-final stage of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Here's how the players fared on the night:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Had very little to do throughout the night as his goal was protected by an inispring performance from the Blues backline. Made an outstanding save in stoppage time to deny Felix after some brilliant work by the forward. The shut out means it's now clean sheets in a row for the Senegalese.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10

Coped immensely well with the threat posed by the likes of Carrasco and Felix and nullified the threat from the left side of attack.

Kurt Zouma - 7.5/10

He commanded the defence and often stepped into midfield and played several balls into midfield. A commendable showing from the Frenchman.

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

One of his best ever outings for Chelsea as the Germany international helped keep the door shut with a flawless display on the left side of defence.

Reece James - 7.5/10

Given the nod over Callum Hudson-Odoi, the England international repaid the faith shown by Thomas Tuchel after a solid defensive display against a tough opposition.

N'Golo Kanté - 9/10

Chelsea's best player on the night, the Frenchman was a machine in the middle of the park as he set the tone for his side's attack and was a wall in front of the defence as he just didn't stop running. Top stuff from the World Cup winner.

Mateo Kovačić - 7.5/10

He helped control the tempo of play and slipped in cute balls between the lines and helped slice open the Atlético defence on numerous occasions.

Marcos Alonso [90+4] - 7/10

Stood his ground against a potent Atlético attack and helped maintain the advantage from the first-leg win with a strong showing on the left flank.

Hakim Ziyech [77] - 7.5/10

He's back. Ziyech returned to his old, tricky ways as he tormented the Atlético attack all night and netted the opener for his side on the night after a clever exchange between Havertz and Werner.

Kai Havertz [90+3] - 8/10

He delivered when it mattered. The 21-year-old, often criticised for failing to turn up on the big stage, led from the front as he was a constant menace in the number ten position after picking up clever positions in little pockets of space throughout. A breakthrough performance from the German.

Timo Werner [83] - 7.5/10

He was a workhorse all throughout as he flourished on the left wing. He set up the first goal with a perfectly-weighed ball to Ziyech and his general play was simply superb. A great run of games for the forward.

BENCH

Ben Chilwell [90+4]

Emerson Palmieri [90+3] - Sealed a place in the quarter-final for the west Londoners with a thumping finish on the break in the dying minutes

Callum Hudson-Odoi [83]

Christian Pulisic [77]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube