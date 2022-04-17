Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace | FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea secured their place in the FA Cup final after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

The Blues were fairly quiet in terms of chances in the first half but still showed some quality going forward.

Edouard Mendy had to make a fine save to deny Cheikhou Kouyate's volley, the only real big moment of the half.

However Chelsea were soon able to find the opener thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek's fine strike, his first Blues goal since 2019.

Mason Mount then made it 2-0 soon after after a neat finish past Jack Butland to seal the deal.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Liverpool in the final next month.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against the Eagles.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Senegalese international made a great save to deny Cheikhou Kouyate on the volley in the middle of the first half.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Fairly quiet from the German, who was heroic midweek against Real Madrid. Remained composed at the back throughout and won his individual duals against the Palace front line.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

A strong return to the side for the Dane, who was able to cope with the pressure from Palace when they showed it, didn't put a foot wrong in a fairly impressive defensive performance.

Reece James - 7/10

Solid at right wing-back once again. Did well to limit Wilfried Zaha whenever he attacked whilst playing on the right of a back three. Another class performance from the 22-year-old.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

Worked hard at left wing-back but was quiet in terms of creating chances when going forward, with the majority of Chelsea's play going down the opposite flank.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10 [26]

Showed good energy in the middle of the pitch as per usual, but was unfortunately subbed off due to a slight knock. Hopefully it is nothing too serious.

Jorginho - 5/10 [77]

The Italian was sloppy at times in the midfield and looked shaky. Not one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt.

Cesar Azpilicueta- 6/10

Played at right wing-back for the Blues and was worked hard by Palace throughout the game. Attempted an audacious effort early on in the first half that went wide, but did well throughout the rest of the game.

Mason Mount - 8/10 [77]

Wasn't shy from having efforts on goal from range but still looked sharp for Chelsea, despite playing the full 120 minutes against Madrid on Tuesday. Got his deserved goal with a cool finish.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Showed good pace and energy on the left for the Blues, keeping Joachim Andersen busy all afternoon. Provided a neat assist for Mount too, so a successful afternoon for the German.

Kai Havertz - 6/10 [77]

Was fairly quiet in the opening half and was booked for some unneeded simulation on the edge of the box.

Bench:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 8/10 [26]

Has done well in recent inclusions in the side and did so once again against Palace as he pushed his side forward from midfield. The midfielder added his first goal for the Blues since 2019 with a fantastic strike to put his side ahead. Impressive once again.

Romelu Lukaku - N/A [77]

Hakim Ziyech - N/A [77]

N'Golo Kante - N/A [77]

Thiago Silva - N/A [82]

