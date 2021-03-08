Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Everton | Premier League

An on song Kai Havertz stole the show as Chelsea dispatched Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

After seeing off the red half of Merseyside in Liverpool last week, the Blues were on home soil with a sugar tooth - and they ate the Toffees up to pull clear in the top four race.

Chelsea took the lead in the 31st minute courtesy of a Ben Godfrey own goal as Kai Havertz' guided effort deflected past Jordan Pickford.

Jorginho doubled the lead in the 65th minute from the penalty spot after Havertz was taken out by Pickford.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man could have had the goal he deserved if but for some selective eyesight from referee David Coote and his colleagues at Stockley Park, but his all around performance is something to shout about.

Chelsea continue to steamroller on in the Premier League, pulling clear of the visitors with this comfortable win and stretching Thomas Tuchel's indomitable unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager to 11.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Saved well from a low shot from André Gomes and managed to get a few vital tips away of the ball. An otherwise quiet night for the Senegalese giant, who doesn't have much to do when the backline in front of him is conceding so few chances.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

Chelsea's Mr Consistent unsurprisingly proved the picture of consistency again, quietly going about his business with little fuss. His Blues teammates always get the plaudits, but not many of them are as efficient in their efforts as the captain.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Looking high on confidence at the moment and it was more of the same in the early stages, bringing the ball forward and looking to play the most progressive pass. If his passing was excellent again, his defending was similarly superb as illustrated by a great recovery tackle towards the end of the first half. Rock solid and the poster boy for Tuchel's philosophy - an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Starting in the left centre-back role after not crowning himself in glory there against Southampton, the Frenchman did slightly better today. Still looks unconvincing in the back three, but credit where credit is due as he conducted his defensive duties reasonably well.

Reece James - 6/10

Can't be faulted in defence and he showed more endeavour than you've come to predict of him, but needs to start improving going forward now. So many of Chelsea's attacks were stuttering to a halt when the Englishman was laboriously ambling onwards. Finished the game strong with a speculative effort and some teasing crosses nonetheless.

Mateo Kovačić - 7/10 [80]

Some good, safe passing on display but not as agile by his usual otherworldly standards. Grew into the game in the second half and played a peach through to Havertz in earning the Chelsea penalty. A solid night for the Blues' midfield dynamo.

Jorginho - 7/10

Looked assured from the starting whistle but Everton got at his throat as the game wore on. Some fine moments of press resistance were counter weighted by painful moments of watching him track back, no least a tackle attempt that Jonah Lomu would have been proud of. Got his goal with a hop, skip and a jump - what else would you expect from the Italian metronome?

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

The Spaniard's ability to underlap and find himself in the inside channel is what he does best, so it came as no surprise when he teed up Kai Havertz for Chelsea's first - and he could have had a couple for himself if but for fluffing his lines on one occasion and a firm Jordan Pickford hand keeping out his free kick on the other. A good performance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10 [65]

Played a huge role in the opener, beating a dogged press with pacey dribbling and driving from deep before finding Alonso in space. Ran the Toffees ragged for large periods. Seemed to play deeper than Alonso for most of the game, and it played into his passing strengths - robbed of a lovely assist by the sightless match officials and forced Pickford into a smart save not long after.

Timo Werner - 5/10 [89]

Looked isolated on the right-wing early on. Interchanging with his German compatriot up front didn't help him, and the performance of his peers around him didn't either. When his chances came, he never looked like scoring as he prodded it into England's #1 twice. Not for the want of trying, but inconspicuous is one word... anonymous is another.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

A big day for the German starting in the de facto 9 role, and what better way to pass the audition than a goal? Two goals, you'd argue - and they were both stolen from him. Met Alonso's driven cross with aplomb but his tidy finish was chalked up as an own goal. Later shouldered down a Hudson-Odoi dink and thumped the ball home, before VAR ruled it out for a handball that was nowhere near his hand. In spite of his luck, he won the penalty after clever movement in behind and the manner of his display will be the most pleasing takeaway for Chelsea fans and Thomas Tuchel - silky and sharp in equal measure with intelligent runs galore.

BENCH

Mason Mount [65]

N'Golo Kante [80]

Christian Pulisic [89]

