Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham | Premier League

Chelsea took a giant step closer to Champions League qualification with a convincing 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

A goal in each half from the in-form Kai Havertz sealed the points for Thomas Tuchel's side, who keep their tails on third-placed Leicester ahead of a massive Champions League semi-final second-leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are our Chelsea player ratings from the 2-0 victory against Scott Parker's side:



Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Senegalese had little to do but was on the ball whenever called upon. An easy day at the office for the number one ahead of an important game.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

The Dane denied the opposition any joy on the right side of defence and was solid throughout on what was a comfortable evening for the Blues.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The 36-year-old dictated play at the heart of the defence and made some crucial, last-ditch tackles to deny the opposition forward line any joy in the Chelsea box.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Filling in for the injured Antonio Rudiger, the Frenchman did well at the left side of defence and helped link up play between the backline and midfield.

Reece James - 7/10

He was immense on the right flank and won his duels for most of the game. Combined well with Ziyech and tried to affect proceedings.

Billy Gilmour - 6/10

Handed his first start under Thomas Tuchel, the Scotsman had a decent outing as he played through the Fulham midfield on plenty of occasions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount - 8/10

His touch and through ball to set Havertz through on goal for the opener were world-class and he dominated the middle of the park throughout.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

The England international was threatening for much of the game and though he got forward on a couple of occasions, he was far from his usual, imperious best.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

The Moroccan played a string of cute passes to slice open the Fulham defence and was heavily involved in Chelsea's attack in the first half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

The German forward was a menace on the left flank throughout and though he should've got in on the act himself, he set up his compatriot for one of the goals of the season as Chelsea sealed a vital win in the race for Champions League qualification.

Kai Havertz - 9/10

Chelsea's star man on the pitch, the 21-year-old continued his recent good form by bagging a brilliant brace after picking up through balls from Mount and Werner and he will be a major threat to the Real Madrid defence on Wednesday.

BENCH

Marcos Alonso [81]

Tammy Abraham [76]

N'Golo Kanté [66]

