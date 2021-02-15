Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea climbed back into the top four with a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in charge of the Blues, now at six games, and are now in fourth spot on goal difference.

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a deserved lead in the 31st minute after coming on from the bench, and he found the net from close range.

Timo Werner ended his 14 game goal drought with a finish at the back post in the 39th minute to double the advantage.

Chelsea move into fourth ahead of Liverpool and West Ham as their revival to clinch a Champions League spot is alive and kicking.



Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Was a mere spectator for much of the first half but rose to the occasion by pulling off a couple of impressive saves in the second half to make it consecutive clean sheets for the Spaniard.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

Chelsea's most shaky player on the night, the club captain failed to cope with the threat posed by Saint-Maximin down the left. He misplaced a number of passes and didn't offer much going forward.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Calm and composed on the ball, he won his duels and didn't let the Newcastle attack have a sniff at Kepa's goal for a large part of the 90 minutes.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7.5/10

He rolled back the years by producing an inspirational defensive display. The 27-year-old was an absolute beast at the back and didn't give the opposition forwards time to breathe.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [78] - 8/10

He continues to impress operating as a wing-back and was a constant menace on the right flank but can work on his end product.

Jorginho - 7/10

The Italian helped control the tempo of play and feed the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Alonso out wide. Has struck a formidable partnership with Kovačić in the middle of the park.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateo Kovačić - 9/10

Chelsea's best player on the night, he was at the heart of everything his side did from defence to attack. A midfield masterclass from the Croation.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Had the opportunity to get in on the act on a couple of occasions but linked well with Werner on the left and put in a few dangerous crosses for Giroud in the first half.

Mason Mount [70] - 7/10

His work rate was immaculate and he denied the Newcastle midfield a route down the middle by leading the press from the front.

(Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

Finally ended his goal drought and though he took a few blows in the face, his all-round contribution was second-to-none as he keeps on improving week-on-week.

Olivier Giroud - 7/10

Pounced on Darlow's miscue to hand the hosts the advantage in the first-half and dropped deep to help link up play.

BENCH

N'Golo Kanté [70]

Reece James [78]

