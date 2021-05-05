Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League final with an historic 2-0 (3-1 agg.) win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The rampant Blues were excellent value for the win, playing the visitors off the pitch all game. That the win was only by a two goal margin is remarkable, as the home side enjoyed a plethora of chances on the big occasion.

The first came via Timo Werner, who held his nerve to head home in the 28th minute after his German teammate Kai Havertz had dinked a delightful effort off the crossbar.

Former Leverkusen man Havertz, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kanté all had a number of bites of the cherry at making the tie comfortable, but a combination of stubborn woodwork and an inspired Thibaut Courtois meant that cushion was not to come to fruition until the 84th minute.

As with the first goal, Kanté won the ball high up the field, sliding the ball through to substitute Christian Pulisic. The American stayed composed to find Mount in the centre, even when the chance looked gone. The Englishman ate it up, prodding home to seal the tie.

Next stop Istanbul for Thomas Tuchel's men, but not before a trial run of that final against Manchester City in the Premier League this coming Saturday. The Blues are on the verge of history. Here are our player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

His magnificent save from Benzema in the first half felt like a seminal moment with the Blues scoring just minutes later. Followed that up with another acrobatic denial of the Frenchman. They say he only keeps clean sheets because he does not face many shots - what say they now?

César Azpilicueta - 7/10 [87]

He had to work hard for it over the two legs, but the ever reliable Chelsea skipper is now on the cusp of the big prize he dreamed of winning with his club. This was the easier night of the tie for him, pocketing his old friend Eden Hazard.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Seemed a little off the pace with a couple of late challenges in the first period. Grew into the game as it went on, but there's no shame in looking the less solid part of the fearsome threesome that was Chelsea's centre halves.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Never seems to break a sweat, and he doesn't need to. Surely has the best defensive positioning in the world, proving as such again tonight with maximum efficiency.

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

Rarely a game passes by without a speculative Antonio Rüdiger effort from range, and his attempt in the first ten minutes was a real crowd pleaser. An absolute rock at the back, the German is someone who deserves a Champions League final appearance the most after growing into a leader of men.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Made a mockery of the left flank, and Vinicius Jr, all night. Enjoyed space at will and looked a constant thorn in Los Merengue's side.

Jorginho - 8/10

It'll go understated, but his pressing and reading of the play tonight was second only to his illustrious midfield partner in the 'double six'. Vital cog in this system, and he proved as such again tonight with a monster defensive performance.

N'Golo Kanté - 9/10

The man of Toni Kroos' nightmares was back again. Kanté was nomadic, and the first goal was born of his dogged persistence to press high and press clever. With the World Cup winning Frenchman in this form, the Galacticos had lost before the game had started. Completely ran the show. Utterly world class.

Mason Mount - 8/10 [87]

Didn't see a lot of the ball in the early stages. When he did, he looked the most likely to make things happen. The sheer way he carried himself whilst running direct at the Real Madrid defence time and time again was a delight to watch, and he got his just reward through an intelligent poacher's finish.

Timo Werner - 8/10 [66]

Almost banished the disappointment of his first leg performance with a nicely taken finish early on, but failed to stay onside in the build up. Did stay onside, and most importantly stayed composed, to follow up for the eventual opener. Looked far more confident in his dribbling and decision-making, which is pleasing.

Kai Havertz - 8/10 [90]

Could have gone one better over his brace he scored against Fulham in the Premier League, but the Stamford Bridge woodwork was not playing ball with him tonight. He was so unfortunate not to open the scoring with a delicious chip that his German counterpart converted, and Thibaut Courtois was well beaten by his header off the upright just minutes into the second half. Even still, he was in top gear tonight.

BENCH

Christian Pulisic [66]

Reece James [87]

Hakim Ziyech [87]

Olivier Giroud [90]

