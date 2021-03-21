Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea sealed a berth in the semi-final stage of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over a resilient Sheffield United side on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts took the lead six minutes before the half-hour mark as Oliver Norwood's failed clearance found the back of the net after Ben Chilwell's drilled ball into the box following a corner situation.

The Blues dominated the ball for much of the first half and controlled the tempo of play however, the South Yorkshire outfit showed commendable resolve in the second half as they gave Thomas Tuchel's side a run for their money with a string of half-decent chances.

The tie was put to bed on the cusp of full-time after Hakim Ziyech, who opened the scoring for the west Londoners in their recent 2-0 win against Atlético Madrid, came off the bench and netted the winner for his side.

Following the victory, Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Southampton in the semi-final stage with Leicester City and Manchester United to battle it out for the final spot in the last four of the competition.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

The Spaniard had little to do with the defence as solid as ever despite a few fresh names in the lineup. A comfortable day at the office for the number-two goalkeeper.

Andreas Christensen [63] - 6/10

Made a good impression after a return to the starting XI as he was benched in midweek. Defensively solid and reliable in possession.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

He didn't let the Sheffield attack have a decent sniff at goal for much of the game by commanding the backline. A strong display from the Frenchman.

Emerson Palmieri - 6/10

Positioned at the left-side of the defence, he played several key passes to start off attacks down the flank and combined well with Chilwell throughout.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [72] - 6.5/10

Looked close to his true self after a minor drop in his performances over the past month as he was a constant menace on the right wing for Tuchel's side.

Billy Gilmour [72] - 6/10

Handed a rare outing under the German boss, the young Scot didn't leave any stone unturned as he dominated play in the middle of the park by finding little pockets of space in between the lines and clearing any possible danger with ease.

Mateo Kovačić - 8/10

It was a real mis-match in midfield as the brilliant Croatian ran the show against the team at the bottom of the Premier League. His silky play, strength on and off the play and reading of the game were simply too good for the visitors.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Was directly involved in the goal as he caught the ball sweetly after Mason Mount's corner missed the danger area, leading to the opener. Got forward on numerous occasions and was defensively sound.

Christian Pulisic [83] - 6.5/10

The American had a frustrating outing, but was Chelsea's biggest attacking threat. Despite his natural ability and obvious quality on the ball, he failed to make it count in front of goal.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Had a rather quiet game but his work-rate and passing were on point as he led the press from the front and helped link up play between Giroud and Pulisic.

Olivier Giroud - 5.5/10

Was absent for much of the game and never got a sight of goal owing to Sheffield's low block while defending.

BENCH

N'Golo Kanté [83]

Kai Havertz [72]

Hakim Ziyech [72] - Sealed the win with a smart take and finish in stoppage time

César Azpilicueta [63]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube