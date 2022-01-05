Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

Chelsea established a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

The Blues outclassed their London rivals in every department on the night, even in spite of a heavily rotated XI forced in no small part by the loss of the important Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kanté to illness.

Chelsea were quick out of the blocks in asserting said dominance - Kai Havertz drilling home via the boot of the hapless Davinson Sanchez in the 5th minute. Things went from bad to worse for the Lilywhites after Japhet Tanganga's cleared header cannoned off teammate Ben Davies and beyond Hugo Lloris in minute 34.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Thomas Tuchel and his men could probably scarcely believe their luck at the break, having expected a fiercely contested semi-final and instead played witness to a comedy of errors from an on-brand lacklustre opposition.

Tottenham got their act together slightly in the second half, managing to muster up a couple of shots in some rare forays forward. The Blues still had their chances, with substitute Timo Werner unlucky to see his rasping drive flash wide.

In the final analysis, the damage was well and truly done in the first half, and Spurs have an uphill mountain to climb in the reverse tie next week. Up next is more cup action for the Pensioners, as they welcome non-league giants Chesterfield to West London in the FA Cup. Until then, here are tonight's player ratings...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

The first assignment in what should be an extended run in the Chelsea starting line-up for the Spaniard - due to Edouard Mendy's AFCON mission - and he very much understood it, despite not having an awful lot to do. Equal to a dangerous Harry Kane free-kick and that was pretty much his lot.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10 [90]

An excellent day out for Chelsea's seasoned skipper, who left it all out on the pitch with some key blocks and a spritely attitude.

Malang Sarr - 8/10

Much was made of his selection, with the young Frenchman having to deputise for the phenom Thiago Silva. He was worth his salt, going about his business with the minimum of fuss and rendering Harry Kane's impact and influence null. The former OGC Nice defender has looked edgy and nervous on the ball in the past, but that seemed but a distant memory in this calm and composed showing.

IMAGO / PA Images

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Not the toughest evening the German will ever have given the toothless nature of his foes, but any suspicions of complacency were snuffed out with his trademark surges of dominant power and reading of the danger during interceptions.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10

Superb desire and wherewithal to catch the Spurs defence napping early on and play in Havertz for the opener. Effectively operated as an advanced left-winger for the hosts, such was the licence he was given by the abysmal visitors. Thomas Tuchel had a few stern words for the Spaniard on multiple occasions, but on balance this was a strong performance with impressive metrics.

Jorginho - 7/10

Alongside Saul, the Italian maestro formed a pivot that was the solid base upon which Chelsea's attacking unit were given licence to roam, with the likes of Mount, Ziyech and Havertz interchanging effortlessly and leaving the North Londoners flummoxed.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Saúl Ñíguez - 9/10

Tameness of the opposition aside, this was comfortably the on-loan Atletico Madrid man's best game in a royal blue shirt by a distance. Looked miles more confident in possession, moving the ball quicker and picking out teammates with laser-like precision. A pleasing positive on a night he bossed the midfield, and deserves his flowers. Superb.

Mason Mount - 7/10 [73]

Provided one of the highlights of the night by leaving Oliver Skipp for dead with an outrageous turn. That was to be the highlight of his own individual night, too. Relatively quiet, but worked hard and some excellent switching on display.

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10 [79]

A timely reminder of what the Moroccan has in his locker, with "The Wizard" using his wand of a left foot to whip in an enchanting delivery that cast a spell on the Spurs backline and left them in a trance for 2-0. Lively and proactive throughout with an immense work-rate and an even more immense ability and eye for the pass. Gets a hatful of assists on another night - a true visionary.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kai Havertz - 7/10 [45]

Came in for some heavily unwarranted criticism in some circles after his display against Liverpool - his first run-out after lying low with Covid. Silenced such mumblings in short order with a well-taken drilled finish. Enjoyed loitering in pockets of space until he was withdrawn with injury at the interval.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

The road to redemption starts here for the Belgian, whose off-field antics are well documented by now. If he's to endear himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful, he will have to do his talking on the pitch with goals. In that respect, tonight was a whisper. Up against a defence in disarray, Chelsea's record transfer was relatively ineffectual with scant few touches and a handful of squandered half-chances. Plenty of power, limited poise.

Bench

Timo Werner - 7/10 [45]

Returning from a particularly rough bout of Covid, any ring rust was not apparent. The former Leipzig man put in a serious shift with lung-busting runs. Unfortunate not to get the goal to show for it.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - N/A [73]

Mateo Kovacic - N/A [73]

Christian Pulisic - N/A [79]

Harvey Vale - NA [90]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube