Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea eased to a vital 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

After enduring a torrid few weeks in both the performance and results department, a win over their London rivals was the perfect medicine in both respects, with the Blues tightening their grip on a top four berth.

Chelsea enjoyed the brunt of control in the first period, but clear cut chances were few and far between in spite of Hakim Ziyech's best efforts. Indeed, it was Harry Kane who thought he'd put the visitors ahead as the half drew to its conclusion, but the referee adjudged the Spurs captain to have fouled the veteran Thiago Silva.

Spurs were aggrieved with that decision and made it known to the referee as the whistle sounded for the break. Thomas Tuchel and his men however had plenty of food for thought as they retreated into the dressing room, perhaps counting themselves fortunate not to be going in with a deficit despite their clear dominance.

They were duly rewarded for their patience and then some with a quickfire double after the break. Ziyech summoned up a mesmerising finish in the 47th minute before Silva headed home from a free kick just eight minutes later.

In the final analysis, it really was men against boys as the Pensioners delivered a dose of reality to the Lilywhites. The Chelsea squad will now have the rare luxury of a break before returning to action in February against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup. Until then, here's how Absolute Chelsea rated their performance against Spurs:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

One of the bright lights to come out of Chelsea's difficult run of form has been the showings of their previous record transfer signing. In the absence of number one Edouard Mendy, he has proven an able deputy and was so again here with some strong saves when the away side dared to threaten. The best compliment that can be afforded to him is that it no longer feels like a nervous venture to watch him in-between the sticks. Has benefitted hugely from the spotlight being taken off his shoulders - the weight of the world along with it.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Wears his heart on his sleeve, as is well documented by now. Always up for this feisty battles and today was no different. His clear affinity for the club is clear from his performances on the field and he really does 'get it' when it comes to derby day.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Showed all of his experience and wherewithal to draw a foul from Harry Kane when danger arose. The Brazilian was far too clever and cunning for a Spurs side lacking both of those qualities. Efforts were richly rewarded with an intelligent header, making that a double for him against Tottenham in the Premier League this season.

Malang Sarr - 7/10

Another important match, another measured showing from the young Frenchman. Made a number of good defensive interceptions and was aware to any danger with minimal fuss. A far cry and time removed from the player who was languishing in Porto's second string lineup just a year ago, the former OGC Nice defender has more than shown he can be counted upon when called upon, and that's why it is of no surprise why the Blues are batting away rumoured loan interest for a player who seemed set for a loan to lowly German outfit Greuther Fürth with just hours of the summer window remaining. That collapse has proved crucial for Thomas Tuchel when short of options.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Spaniard was constantly in the wars, never seeming too far away from the referee's attentions nor the whinging of the Spurs offensive unit he helped keep firmly shackled. A sweet victory for the club captain.

Jorginho - 7/10 [73]

A pretty comfortable day at the office all told for the UEFA Men's Player of the Season, who controlled the engine room with consummate ease and was rarely troubled by a disjointed Tottenham press. Consistently dependable and dependably consistent.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

A solid if unspectacular display from the Croatian dynamo. His passing was more wayward than usual - not that it really mattered, given the toothless Lilywhites were unable to capitalise.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10 [87]

If the first half was anything to go by, it seemed destined to be a typically frustrating Callum Hudson-Odoi performance - very lively with some neat dribbling and an impressive quality to retain possession when cutting inside, only to fall short of any bright ideas of what to do once he has done so. All that was turned upside down by his excellent driving run just prior to Hakim Ziyech's wondergoal. Oozed supreme confidence thereafter. When he takes the bull by the horns and gets into full flow, there's not much stopping him - this writer just wishes we saw that more often.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Showed plenty of battle and desire in a derby that clearly means much to Chelsea's talisman. Like his fellow Englishman at the top end of the pitch, however, he seemed to have a tough time progressing the ball and unlocking a staunch sea of white for the majority of proceedings. Markedly improved as the fixture wore on and consistently delicious in dead-ball situations.

Hakim Ziyech - 9/10 [90]

A man - or Wizard - on a mission on the evening. The quality of his deliveries were astounding and it was he who tried to take matters into his own hands when others were shy of getting attempts on goal. Playing in a slightly deeper position afforded him the space needed to unleash the tools he has in his arsenal. The strike for his goal was plenty of proof of that. It was absolutely out of the top drawer. Possibly his best performance in a royal blue shirt and head and shoulders above pretty much everyone else on the Stamford Bridge lawn.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Had a handful of half-chances and he spurned them. It really is as simple as that. If he is to be judged solely by the metric of goals, the Belgian is not providing the £100m of value Chelsea forked out for him. If he's to be judged by anything more than that, then the Blues may as well have kept Tammy Abraham on the books - another striker demonstrating the gulf in quality and the difference between the Premier League and Serie A, and even that assessment would be doing Abraham a disservice given he scored plenty of non-penalty goals in the English top flight. Kai Havertz must be wondering what he has to do to get a game.

Bench

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10 [73]

An uncharacteristically quiet and borderline sloppy cameo from the Frenchman, evidently in need of a rest with the batteries running dry.

Marcos Alonso - N/A [87]

Saúl Ñíguez - N/A [90]

