Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea's grip on the top four tightened after a 2-1 avenging against Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The home side welcomed fans back to Stamford Bridge and sent them home with the satisfaction of a win and the promise of elite tier continental competition next year.

The VAR Gods were not shining down brightly on the Blues in the first period, with two Timo Werner goals correctly adjudged to be illegal and a penalty claim rather incorrectly dismissed.

A season-defining, nerve-wracking 45 minutes were set to follow, so it was of some relief to see the indomitable Antonio Rüdiger bundle the ball home just two minutes after the break, following in a Ben Chilwell corner.

After being denied that stonewall penalty in the first half, Timo Werner was not to be denied again. The German was hacked down by the poor Wesley Fofana in the 66th minute, and Chelsea's resident penalty king Jorginho duly rolled it home.

A response from Kelechi Iheanacho would follow ten minutes later to set up a nervy finish, but the Pensioners held out for a huge win even despite handbags late on. Only the obstacle of Aston Villa awaits this coming weekend as the Premier League draws to a close. Here are our player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Back in the starting XI after Kepa's sympathy games, and back providing a steady, calming influence. Excellent on the ball once again, adding another piece of evidence to the body of work that debunks the myth that he's not good with his feet. Denied the clean sheet as not even the Senegalese's giant arms could keep out Iheanacho's low drive.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10 [86]

A big night for the Chelsea captain to earn his salt, and that he most certainly did. Tireless down the right flank. Deserves a lot of credit for leading by example, even if his attacking endeavours didn't result in the returns he merited.

Reece James - 8/10

Deployed as the right sided centre-back yet again after a decent showing in the FA Cup final, James was rarely asked questions of by a Leicester who would have been content to take a point they rightfully didn't collect. His bodying of Luke Thomas in stoppage time was glorious. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a permanent fixture under Thomas Tuchel going forward - the Englishman has certainly proven his credentials.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Immaculate all night, and it's a mystery to this writer how any opposition that Chelsea face can muster a goal when the Brazilian is on the pitch. The much purported contract extension will be music to the ears of many a Blues fan when the day arrives - he'll be needed in the wars to come.

Antonio Rüdiger - 9/10

A commanding performance from the colossal German warrior, and got the goal that mattered when it mattered most. Chelsea's record with and without the former AS Roma man tells you all you need to know about his importance to this fledgling squad.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Revenge will be sweeter to no one more so than Ben Chilwell tonight, who showed his former club that'd he left them for a bigger and better beast. A cathartic performance for the England left-back.

Jorginho - 8/10

The FA Cup final wasn't his finest hour, but this was much better from the Italian. Broke the lines with his passing with regularity, and controlled the tempo of the game finely. And there's no one else you'd rather see step up to take the penalty to make the game safe! Now Chelsea's leading scorer in the league... make of that what you will.

N'Golo Kanté - 7/10 [30]

His night was cruelly cut short by injury, which is not only a shame given his energy and class in that short period, but also for a Champions League final that the Blues will want him fighting fit for. Worrying.

Mason Mount - 9/10

Was on a different level to everyone else in the Blues' attacking unit, driving at the Leicester defence like a man possessed and pulling the strings effortlessly. A senior showing from Chelsea's player of the year.

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

Bright as a button but failed to stamp the quality every Blues fan knows he has on the game. Persistently made excellent runs to stretch the Leicester backline and involved in nice build up play, but frustratingly lacking that final touch and decision to make a difference.

Timo Werner - 7/10 [90]

Seemed a new animal with the home crowd behind him, playing with a fresh invigoration. Had perhaps his finest finish in a Blues shirt struck off for offside in the first half - how predictable. Then had his worst finish in a Blues shirt ruled out for handball - how predictable. Won a penalty to add to his impressive assist record - how predictable. Full marks for effort, but not quite full marks on our player ratings for the German.

BENCH

Mateo Kovacic [30]

Kurt Zouma [86]

Olivier Giroud [90]

