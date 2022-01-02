Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea drew 2-2 against title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League classic on Sunday afternoon.

In a result with huge ramifications in the domestic title race, Thomas Tuchel and his men made a big statement by coming from behind and earning a point, in spite of the enforced absence of their Belgian villain of the moment Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea looked a level above Liverpool from the off, but poor decision-making was capitalised on ruthlessly with Sadio Mané notching home after just nine minutes. Mohamed Salah would extend the advantage with a tidy finish in the 26th minute, before a seismic shift in momentum saw an unbelievable Mateo Kovacic volley in the 42nd minute followed by a sumptuous Christian Pulisic strike three minutes later.

IMAGO / PA Images

This writer had to stop for breath at half-time, so one can only imagine how the players were feeling. The Pensioners had done well to drag themselves kicking and screaming back into contention, but it would all be for nought if they could not build upon it after the restart.

The winner unfortunately was to elude them - Pulisic going closest only to be denied by a point blank save by Caoimhín Kelleher. In reality, it was the visitors who had the better chances - yet Edouard Mendy was found to be in inspired form in his last fixture for a while.

The real winners in the final analysis may well be Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with both of his rivals left feeling like have dropped two points and traction in their chase of the Sky Blues. Up next for the Blues is the small matter of hosting Antonio Conte's Spurs in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. In the meantime, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

Making his last appearance before making haste for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegalese giant came up trumps with a vital save to deny Salah early doors but was left marooned for the Merseyside outfit's opener. Beaten at the near post for the second, too, but fault very much lay elsewhere in that regard. His string of three saves within the first 15 minutes of the second half made all the difference. Firstly Denied Jota a second with an outrageous stop - ruled offside, but with every chance of being ruled on by VAR - before similarly recovering well to do the same in the face of a speculative Salah drive, and then being equal to an attempt from fellow countryman Mané.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10 [70]

The botched clearance that led to Liverpool's first will haunt him when he goes to bed this evening, as Chelsea had been in the ascendancy before Diogo Jota's hopeful ball eventually made its way to Sadio Mané. With that said, he did very well to pick himself up and dust himself off, particularly making a world-class recovery tackle when Salah threatened to bury the fixture as a contest. He will learn and improve.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

While his defensive partners did not crown themselves in glory at various junctures, the infallible Brazilian stuck his head above the parapet to steady the ship. His sweeping long balls into the flanks gave Liverpool's high line a headache all afternoon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Antonio Rüdiger - 5/10

Some of the blame for the Salah goal has to be apportioned to the German, caught stuck in the mud by Trent Alexander-Arnold's lofted ball while cantering aimlessly. Not quite the swashbuckling performance that fans have been accustomed to.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

It was always going to be a difficult day at the office for Chelsea's seasoned skipper, but no one can fault his heart and desire - his pressing of Caoimhín Kelleher at the start of the second period perhaps best summing up his efforts.

N'Golo Kanté - 8/10

His awareness and intelligence was on full display with his neat flicked assist for Pulisic's goal, and he glided elegantly past Fabinho on a number of occasions. Fixtures like these so often bring out the Frenchman's best, so it was no surprise to see him dominate the midfield battle.

Imago / PA Images

Mateo Kovacic - 9/10

My goodness. His goal to inspire the Chelsea comeback was absolutely out of this world and will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest seen at Stamford Bridge during its illustrious history. Outside of the goal, this was a much improved showing after one of his weakest performances in a Chelsea shirt against Brighton last time out. Getting up to speed at breakneck pace, his influence cannot be understated if the Blues are to launch a charge at the Citizens sat at the top of the table.

Marcos Alonso - 3/10

Enjoyed a lot of space on the left flank but his play was so laboured and pedestrian you would have been forgiven for thinking he had packed a pillow for the Bridge. His defending for Liverpool's second was laughable, as has much of his defending in recent weeks. Not of the requisite standard as we go into 2022.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Looked right up for the fight from minute one, showing passion where others looked devoid of it if nothing else. The energy in his pressing was absolutely outstanding, but could not quite take the game by the scruff of the neck like he did in Anfield back in March of last year.

Imago / Sportimage

Christian Pulisic - 6/10

The American's decision-making in the first ten minutes was simply atrocious, missing the chance to play in Kai Havertz comfortably followed swiftly by dallying on the ball when presented with a golden opportunity mere yards from goal. If either ends in the back of the visitors' net, it's a different ball game. Alas, after almost gifting Liverpool a third things did improve, punctuated by a sublime equaliser. The goal perhaps puts gloss on what was otherwise a tough afternoon at the races, but it really was much needed gloss and therefore he deserves credit for that in the very least.

Kai Havertz - 6/10 [79]

Stepping in as the able deputy of the man falling off many a Chelsea fan's Christmas card list, the German showed glimmers of great interplay and some neat touches. Was always going to be a tough ask up against Virgil Van Dijk, but his performance was competent enough to suggest that Romelu Lukaku can sit out and dwell on his actions a little while longer.

Bench

Jorginho - 5/10 [70]

His introduction coincided with a noticeable drop off in the Blues' tempo, which may well not have been a bad thing given the ridiculous pace at which the game was played prior. It did however mean Chelsea dropped back further, which was a great shame.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - N/A [79]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube