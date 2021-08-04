Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Pre-Season

Chelsea concluded their pre-season by sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Champions of Europe paraded 'Ol' Big Ears' in front of their fans for the first time before treating them to a tasty affair with glimpses of sheer quality, particularly in the first half.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring in the 19th minute after the away side afforded him the freedom of the Bridge to strike home low and hard from distance.

The first half descended into a procession for the Pensioners, as the 'olés' rang out from the home support in appreciation of the command the Blues had on the match.

It seemed set to be more of the same in the second period, including another goal from Ziyech in the 49th minute. But Spurs answered back with a deflected strike from Lucas Moura and a good finish from Steven Bergwijn to force the stalemate.

Attention now turns to the small matter of a UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal in Belfast next week for Thomas Tuchel and his team. Our attention turns to today's player ratings...

Édouard Mendy - 6/10

Called into action early with a smart save just three minutes in, but that was the most highlight of the night for the Senegalese giant. May be frustrated he let the eventual Spurs equaliser go through him.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8/10 [79]

Was in for a tough night up against the pace of Sergio Reguilion and Steven Bergwijn, in theory. In practice, he pocketed the pair of them with consummate ease for the most part, until being left scrambling when Spurs drew level. That shouldn't take away from a seriously impressive performance that caps off a strong summer for the young Sierra Leonean, who has surely staked his claim to be a squad player for the season ahead.

Kurt Zouma - 8/10 [62]

Elected to pull the strings at the heart of the defence, the Frenchman isn't known for his ball-playing abilities. A few shaky moments aside, his passing was perfectly competent, and the strengths of his game - speed of recovery and physicality - were on display too.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10 [62]

Gives off an air of confidence and swagger in every action he takes on the pitch. Suffocated Heung-Min Son out of the game, but was guilty of not closing down Lucas Moura aggressively enough for the Tottenham goal. Made amends by treating the Chelsea faithful to a customary long-range attempt.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10 [45]

After a couple of box office performances already these past few weeks, tonight was a quieter affair. A lot of the play went down his flank, but he struggled to be decisive going forward. Was however solid defensively.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10 [62]

It seemed a more disciplined and composed showing from the Spaniard, in comparison to his usual exploits against Tottenham. Whether through instruction or otherwise, he barely broke a sweat - a lung-busting assist on the stretch for Ziyech notwithstanding.

N'Golo Kanté - 10/10 [45]

To the surprise of everyone, the Frenchman seemed a little bit off the pace in the early going. The uncharacteristic spell wasn't to last long, with a typical Kanté ball recovery leading to the Chelsea opener. Completely ran the show from there on out in an unfathomable showing. His range of passing, his skill, and his tackling was absolutely fabulous. Spurs will be glad he was mercifully hooked at half-time.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10 [62]

Looked as sharp as a tack in the pivot, gliding through the midfield with trademark ease. Demonstrated the excellent one-touch play Blues fans have become accustomed to. Thomas Tuchel's Croatian dynamo looks on song ahead of the season proper.

Hakim Ziyech - 9/10 [62]

On his day, there's not many with the technical ability of the Moroccan. Today was his day, compounded with two excellently taken strikes in either half. He's put together a strong body of work in this pre-season, which is crucial for 'The Wizard'' as he looks to crack on after a heavily disrupted eighteen months as a Chelsea player.

Timo Werner - 7/10 [62]

Showed excellent anticipation, pace and composure to roll the ball home for a perfectly legal goal that was inexplicably ruled offside. His movement was sharp and clever as always, but he seemed to offload the ball too quickly more often than not, rather than try to take the occasion by the scruff of its neck.

Kai Havertz - 7/10 [62]

Clean and efficient in the way he carried himself on the pitch. Seemed to cede influence to an inspired Hakim Ziyech a little on the whole, but nonetheless a strong run out for the Champions League final goalscorer.

BENCH

Malang Sarr - 5/10 [62]

A lapse in concentration led to a lazy giveaway, which led to the Spurs equaliser. Was sloppy thereafter.

Ethan Ampadu - 6/10 [62]

Little time to make a difference on paper, and yet did well with a 'goal-line clearance'.

Matt Miazga - N/A [79]

Davide Zappacosta - 6/10 [62]

Neat and tidy in his short time on the pitch, with some reasonable deliveries on display.

Tiémoué Bakayoko - 5/10 [45]

A surreal sight to see the former Monaco midfielder put on the blue attire again, he never really took his opportunity to impress. Gave the ball away too easily a number of times.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10 [62]

His immense hunger and desire to make the difference was apparent. Thomas Tuchel is asking the Lewisham man to give 150% - he'll be fairly pleased with this turn.

Kenedy - 6/10 [62]

A rare sighting of the lesser spotted Kenedy after a spell as a starter for Granada. Fairly non-descript cameo.

Faustino Anjorin - 7/10 [62]

Almost lit up the occasion with a special jinking run within mere minutes of his introduction. A welcome reminder of the raw talent Chelsea have on their hands.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10 [45]

Incredibly sharp and motivated when he entered the fray at the break, and in truth probably deserved a goal for his much improved efforts after a timid showing at Arsenal.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10 [62]

The one chance to win it fell to him, but it was well met by Pierluigi Gollini. May well find some stern competition arriving at Cobham very soon.

