Player Ratings: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves | Premier League

Romelu Lukaku's brace was not enough to lead Chelsea to all three points against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, as Conor Coady rescued a point with a 97th minute header.

The first 45 minutes were frustrating for the Blues, both Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek had the ball in the back of the net but unfortunately had their goals disallowed.

The pace instantly ramped up in the second half, Chelsea put the pressure on the visitors and it showed.

Just ten minutes into it, Lukaku was hauled down by Romain Saiss, after a VAR check, a penalty was given.

He calmly placed the penalty into the bottom left corner, but the Belgian was not done there, just a few moments later, he blasted a strike, into the other corner this time, to extend the advantage.

The game looked to be sealed, but Wolves fought back, Francisco Trincao powered a wonderful strike into the top left corner.

This moment completely shifted the momentum of the match, Wolves became the aggressors and the pressure told.

In the 97th minute, Coady thumped a header home to rescue a point for the visitors which was ultimately one that they deserved.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Wolves:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Got down to make a good save towards the end of the first half after a good strike from Pedro Neto but did parry it out into a rather dangerous area. In the second half, Mendy stepped up to smother a fantastic chance for Hwang Hee-Chan but was left stationary when Trincao fired into the top left corner..

Cesar Azpilicueta - 4/10

Has been completely out of his usual reliable rhythm as of late, looking shaky at the back and making mistakes. Picked up an early yellow card after Neto got the better of him too easily down the right-hand side. With the season coming to a close, the captain will need to step up his level of performance if he wants it to be successful.

Thiago Silva - 5.5/10

Was outjumped by Coady in the closing moments as the visitors tied up the game, put in a very standard display other than this. Was composed at the back as always, but could not prevent Wolves from clawing their way into the game.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

Put in a solid performance but not quite up to his usual calibre. Was bailed out by his goalkeeper who denied Hee-Chan after the German had casually given up possession.

Reece James - 5.5/10

Very nearly caught out Jose Sa in the first moments of the second half with a clever free-kick directed towards the near post. Was a relatively quiet afternoon other than that, but there can be no real complaints.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10 [45]

Both wing-backs struggled for involvement in the opening 45 minutes, and Alonso was the man hooked at the break. Tuchel substituted the Spaniard for Saul Niguez to alter the system, which looked to have worked, until Chelsea conceded two late goals to drop two points.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Has been on a good run of form recently, put on a relatively good display, bringing the ball up the pitch well. Probably needing of a rest after a long streak of games, but there is a lack of depth in that position for the Blues at the moment.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10

The absence of the Croatian has been a tough one to deal with for Chelsea, the midfield has been lacking for pace and this is something he provides. It had all looked relatively comfortable for him, but he ceded possession which allowed Wolves to break away and get back in the game in the 79th minute. This proved to be costly as Wolves snatched a late equaliser.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

The American has been subjected to limited minutes in recent weeks, with his only opportunities coming from the bench. Given the chance to start today, he was a creative spark whilst in possession. He was arguably the best performer in a quite first half from the hosts, but in the second half his teammates stepped up. He capitalised on a mistake from Conor Coady to put an assist to his name and add to an already high quality display. It would not be surprising to see him play a more significant role in the coming weeks after this performance.

Romelu Lukaku - 8/10

Had little impact early on in the match, but put on a classy display in the second half. Firstly, he earned a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Saiss, he went onto coolly convert from the spot. Confidence was running high for the Belgian, as just minutes later, a sloppy pass from Coady fell to Pulisic who slotted the target man in behind, Lukaku made no mistake, he fired a sublime effort past Sa. It has been a difficult season for the £97million man, but he was ruthless against Wolves, the rest of the team let him down

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

Was extremely unfortunate to have a goal ruled out in the first half after an alleged barge that saw an already falling, Romain Saiss hit the ground. He took this chance well and throughout the game made good runs that caused chaos amongst the Wolves' defence.

Bench

Saul Niguez - 5/10 [46]

Came on for Alonso at half-time and struggled to get himself involved - may have been a last chance for him to prove himself in a Chelsea shirt.

Kai Havertz - 5/10 [91]

In the closing moments of the game, he dragged a shot wide at the near post, which was his only real involvement - would have secured all three points, and the Blues went on to pay the price.

Malang Sarr - 5/10 [87]

Was not really in the game long enough to have much of an impact.

