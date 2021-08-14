Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea kicked off their Premier League season with a ruthless 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Any fears of a 'continental hangover' were dispelled with a performance of monstrous intensity, and one that will send the Blues fans home happy with the three points.

The match was sparked into life after a slow start, with a remarkable free kick dispatched by Marcos Alonso in the 27th minute. Christian Pulisic would extend that advantage in the 40th minute by bundling home a loose Mason Mount delivery.

It was a day to remember for Trevoh Chalobah, making his senior debut at the Bridge and etching himself into the storied history of his club with a rapturous effort in minute 58.

From there on in it became a a procession, as the Eagles failed to threaten and Chelsea used the opportunity to shake off some rust.

The home supporters saw the occasion out with chants of "you're going down with the Arsenal", and Chelsea have the opportunity to bring that closer to fruition as they visit the Emirates Stadium next weekend with one Romelu Lukaku in tow for his first start. As excitement builds for that one, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

One of the easiest days the Senegalese giant will have as the visitors could only muster one shot on his goal.

Trevoh Chalobah - 9/10

This writer could hardly contain his smile as 'Big Trev' lashed home a picture perfect drive from distance to mark his home debut with a goal. It was the icing on the cake of a confident showing in which he yet again proved he belongs at this level.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

Formidable at the heart of the home sides' defence to kick off a season in which you would suspect that said responsibility will fall upon him more often, given the need to manage Thiago Silva's minutes further. Technically astute in his passing.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Barely had to break a sprint in the first half, but his recovery run to deny Wilfried Zaha shortly after the break was the German at his superb best.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10 [66]

Chelsea's Mr Reliable is going into his tenth Premier League campaign for them now and the pace of the English top flight is yet to prove a burden. A workhorse down the right flank.

Marcos Alonso - 8/10 [85]

Lit up the fixture with a trademark sumptuous free kick on his left peg, and he proved to be a constant thorn in the Palace left-hand side. His opener makes him the top goal-scoring defender in the Premier League over the last five years - what a servant he has been to the Pensioners.

Jorginho - 7/10

So utterly comfortable in the centre of the park, showing a great understanding and chemistry in the 'Jovacic' pivot as per usual.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Neat and tidy in doing his job with the absolute minimum of fuss. Notched one of the easier assists in his career by laying it off for Trevoh Chalobah to take matters into his own hands.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Left the Eagles chasing shadows for 90 minutes as he ran rampant in the half-spaces. Everything progressive went through him. Looks like he hasn't missed a beat despite not featuring in pre-season.

Christian Pulisic - 8/10 [82]

If free kicks are Marcos Alonso's trademark, then a goal against Palace is surely one the American can claim - it's now five in five PL games. Showed a great battling tenacity for his poacher's effort, as he did all game.

Timo Werner - 6/10

Excellent at running off the shoulder of the last man, but it's the part that comes afterwards that did not click today. Sharp enough, but lacking cutting edge.

BENCH

Reece James [66]

Kai Havertz [82]

Emerson Palmieri [85]

