Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League
Matt Debono
Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.
Timo Werner bagged two goals from the penalty spot in the first-half before Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range early on in the second-half.
Edouard Mendy - 5/10
Wasn't heavily involved but kept his fifth clean sheet in a row since joining. Made a great save to deny Grenier late on.
Reece James - 6/10
Provided the assist for Tammy Abraham's goal in the second-half.
Kurt Zouma - 6/10
Thiago Silva [68] - 6/10
Ben Chilwell [63] - 6/10
Could've had an assist if Hakim Ziyech converted his cross at the back post in the second-half. But the defender looked tired throughout, which came as no surprise considering his complete involvement since his return from injury,
Jorginho - 6/10
N'Golo Kante [63] - 6/10
Picked up a needless yellow card in the first-half for kicking the ball away.
Mason Mount - 7/10
Another solid display from the Chelsea star in his preferred no.8 position.
Hakim Ziyech [75] - 0/10
Showed his usual bright sparks but should've had a goal but missed a great opportunity at the back post.
Tammy Abraham [63] - 8/10
Earned the second penalty after his shot was adjudged to be handled in the box. Got his goal in the second-half when he tapped in from close range.
Timo Werner - 9/10
The German earned the first penalty and converted it well to earn the opener for the Blues, before smashing home again from the spot in the first-half.
Bench:
Emerson Palmieri [63]
Mateo Kovacic [63]
Olivier Giroud [63]
Antonio Rudiger [68]
Callum Hudson-Odoi [75]
