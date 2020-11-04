Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Timo Werner bagged two goals from the penalty spot in the first-half before Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range early on in the second-half.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Wasn't heavily involved but kept his fifth clean sheet in a row since joining. Made a great save to deny Grenier late on.

Reece James - 6/10

Provided the assist for Tammy Abraham's goal in the second-half.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Thiago Silva [68] - 6/10

(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell [63] - 6/10

Could've had an assist if Hakim Ziyech converted his cross at the back post in the second-half. But the defender looked tired throughout, which came as no surprise considering his complete involvement since his return from injury,

Jorginho - 6/10

N'Golo Kante [63] - 6/10

Picked up a needless yellow card in the first-half for kicking the ball away.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mason Mount - 7/10

Another solid display from the Chelsea star in his preferred no.8 position.

Hakim Ziyech [75] - 0/10

Showed his usual bright sparks but should've had a goal but missed a great opportunity at the back post.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham [63] - 8/10

Earned the second penalty after his shot was adjudged to be handled in the box. Got his goal in the second-half when he tapped in from close range.

Timo Werner - 9/10

The German earned the first penalty and converted it well to earn the opener for the Blues, before smashing home again from the spot in the first-half.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Bench:

Emerson Palmieri [63]

Mateo Kovacic [63]

Olivier Giroud [63]

Antonio Rudiger [68]

Callum Hudson-Odoi [75]

----------

