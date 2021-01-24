Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea saw off Championship side Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 3-1 win, courtesy of a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham.

Abraham fired the hosts ahead in the 11th minute with a new finish into the bottom corner. He got his second of the game six minutes later as he headed home from close range.

Jordan Clark pulled a goal back for the hosts, firing past Kepa Arrizabalaga on the half-hour mark.

Abraham netted his hat-trick in the 74th minute as he slotted in from a few yards out after some brilliant piece of play between substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour.

Chelsea will now face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Oakwell next month.

----------

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10

The Spaniard should've done better for Luton's goal but redeemed himself with a couple of vital saves in the second-half.

Reece James - 7/10

He was menacing throughout the game, linking with Ziyech and Mount. Clipped a beautiful game for Abraham's second though the keeper should've done better.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

The Dane was solid at the back in the first half but could've done better for Luton's goal. Was tested to the wire in second half but a decent overall performance.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Misplaced a few passes in the first half but was never tested by the Luton attack except late on

Emerson Palmieri - 7/10

One of Chelsea's best players throughout, the Italian worked non-stop down the left flank and is pushing for a starting stop with Ben Chilwell's levels having dropped in recent weeks.

Billy Gilmour - 7.5/10

The Scotsman was a figure of composure from start to finish as he dictated the midfield and his intelligence and knowledge of the game was on display. Played a lovely exchange with Hudson-Odoi to set up Abraham for his hat-trick goal.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mason Mount [84] - 7.5/10

Captain on the night, the first time in his young career, the 22-year-old led from the front with his press and energy driving the Chelsea side. Commanded the midfield alongside Gilmour and didn't put a foot wrong throughout.

Hakim Ziyech [77] - 6/10

Was given the license to try to affect proceedings by taking up different positions but the Moroccan is yet to discover the end-product that he showed before suffering an injury in December.

Timo Werner - 6/10

The unluckiest man on the planet, Werner was a class act in the first half, setting up teammates but failed to bag the goal he so desperately required. Missed a penalty late on, which won't do any good to his confidence.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic [70] - 5.5/10

Arguably Chelsea's most frustrating player during the game, Pulisic drifted wide and came inside on several occasions but just couldn't finish off any of his chances.

Tammy Abraham [77] - 9/10

The star of the tie, Abraham was ruthless as he pounded on Luton's defensive frailties with two quick-fire goals in the first half before netting from close range after some exquisite play between Hudson-Odoi and Gilmour.

----------

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [70] - He lit up the game with his pace and trickery, providing the assist for Abraham's third after a neat exchange with Gilmour

Olivier Giroud [77] - Could've added a fourth

Kai Havertz [77] -

Mateo Kovačić [84] - Won the penalty which Werner ultimately failed to convert

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube