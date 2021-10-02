Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton | Premier League

Chelsea bounced back with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Disappointing back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Juventus in the past week were exorcised in suitable fashion as the Blues controlled proceedings for virtually the span of the match.

After 180 minutes of action in aforementioned fixtures in which the Pensioners barely mustered a shot on target, let alone a goal, it will have been of some relief to Chelsea fans to see Trevoh Chalobah nod home after just eight minutes of this affair.

A number of VAR decisions prevented a wider margin by half time, as the offside flag rightly denied a classically clinical Romelu Lukaku finish and - more contentiously - an excellent Timo Werner header. In spite of a positive first 45, Thomas Tuchel went into the changing rooms aggrieved and with a yellow card to show for it.

If he was agitated at the break, the German will have been livid to see Ben Chilwell carelessly give away a penalty just after the hour mark which was dispatched by James Ward-Prowse. The goalscorer would then be given his marching orders in the 75th minute, deemed to have slid in dangerously on Jorginho.

The man advantage was duly snatched up by the Blues, with late goals from Werner and Chilwell sending them into the international break with three points. Until they return, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Not quite Chelsea's designated penalty save specialist, and that was all that the visitors asked of the Senegalese giant. Demonstrated some confidence with the ball at his feet.

Trevoh Chalobah - 9/10

Chelsea splashed close to £100m to bring in a certified poacher who gobbles up goals, but that man will have been proud to see the Sierra Leonean giving him a run for his money. Excellent composure and presence of mind to peel off his marker and nab his second goal at Stamford Bridge. At the other end, he was astoundingly impregnable.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

A quiet day at the office for O Monstro, who went about his business in his usual, efficient fashion and mopped up with ease.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

A quiet first 30 minutes for Rüdiger sparked into life with one of his trademark runs, and an assist any playmaker would have been proud of before the offside flag ran its rule on the move. Solid if unspectacular, which will do just nicely for the German.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10

A captain's performance would be the best way to describe the Spaniard's afternoon. His endeavour to get in behind played a huge role in the Blues securing the win, squaring for Werner to edge in front.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 8/10

That he rose highest to cutely flick the ball on for Chelsea's opener was all down to desire, and it is apparent that - perhaps for the first time in a long time - he is operating with a fire in his belly, a confidence in his body, and a spirit to fight for his spot.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [73]

The Croatian dynamo has been Chelsea's steady pair of hands thus far this season, and today was no different with effortless press resistance and a progressive mindset.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Notched a couple of shots on the Southampton goal and similarly conjured up a couple of good chances, which was a pleasing sign of attacking intent and dynamism after a number of fixtures in which the Blues' full backs had been static. His leggy challenge to concede a penalty was unforgivable, but he more than made amends with an expertly taken volley to kill off the game.

Timo Werner - 9/10

The very definition of working one's socks off, and on this occasion there was plenty of quality to boot, too. Attacked the spaces in behind brilliantly. After being cruelly denied a goal by VAR, he popped up in the right position when it mattered to prod home and seal a hard-earned victory, typified by the former Leipzig man's work rate.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10 [65]

Afforded the opportunity to start in a more natural, advanced position, and it showed. The range and creativity of his passing was impeccable. His competitive battle with former Chelsea starlet Valentino Livramento until his withdrawal was a joy to behold.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10

Another tough day for the Belgian, as the fixture seemed to take place around him. The one true chance that fell his way inexplicably stayed out, but teammate Chilwell was on hand to spare his blushes.

Bench

Mason Mount [65] - 5/10

Brought on to be the difference maker in attack, but was noticeably dispossessed a few times and his touch eluded him too often.

Jorginho [73] - 6/10

Used all his experience and wits to draw the foul that saw Southampton's talisman Ward-Prowse be dismissed. Brought some control to the midfield at a time when the away side threatened to take the ascendancy.

Ross Barkley [83] - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to be appropriately rated, but it would be remiss not to mention his outrageously delicious cross-field ball that finally unlocked the Saints defence.

