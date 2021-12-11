Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United | Premier League

Jorginho's stoppage time penalty sealed a 3-2 win for Chelsea over Leeds United to get back to winning ways.

Thomas Tuchel's side didn't make it easy for themselves but they edged past Marcelo Bielsa's men to clinch their first win in three games.

Chelsea went behind in the 28th minute after Marcos Alonso fouled Daniel James in the box. Raphinha stepped up for the visitors and converted past Edouard Mendy.

Mason Mount struck the hosts level three minutes before half-time as Alonso made up for his error, cutting it back to the 22-year-old who turned it in at the near post.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jorginho put Chelsea ahead two minutes before the hour from the penalty spot, tucking home after Raphinha brought down Antonio Rudiger.

Joe Gelhardt equalised after coming on from the bench with seven minutes to go, but Jorginho stepped up from the penalty spot again in stoppage time to seal a late, late win for the Blues.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Despite conceding twice, made a couple of excellent saves on his return to the squad. Kept out Raphinha's free-kick in the first half, before making good saves to deny the Brazilian and Jack Harrison in the second.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10 (74)

A standard performance from the Chelsea captain. Nothing of major note. Was taken off late on in the second half for Andreas Christensen.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Defended well against Daniel James, particularly in the second half when the Welshman broke down the left-hand side. But was caught by Joe Gelhardt's equaliser, however all is forgotten with Jorginho's late winner.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German won both penalties to play a pivotal part in Chelsea's win which got them back to winning ways. Proving himself for the contract demands!

Reece James - 7/10

He was deployed at right wing-back but came into the centre of the pitch on several occasions. Made a rash challenge on Junior Firpo, but was only shown a yellow card.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

A solid performance from the Englishman, and a much improved one alongside Jorginho, who returned to the midfield.

Jorginho - 8/10

He returned from a back problem and brought some control back into the Chelsea midfield compared to recent performances from the midfield combination in his absence. He stepped up to score the winning goal, and his second of the game, in stoppage to help Tuchel's side claim all three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Marcos Alonso - 5/10 (87)

Gave away the penalty for Leeds' opener with a clumsy challenge on Daniel James. Made up for his error with the assists for Mount's leveller, but Ben Chilwell's absence at left wing-back still evident.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Mr Dependable struck Chelsea level in the first half three minutes before the interval. A well taken finish from inside the box at the near post following Marcos Alonso's cutback from the left-hand side. Other than that, a quiet game but continued to work his socks off for the side.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

It was a quiet game for the German. He had a glorious chance in the first half to score after being slipped through by Jorginho, but was denied by Illan Meslier.

Timo Werner - 6/10 (74)

A really quiet game for the forward and didn't have any goalscoring chances to find the back of the net. Was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the second-half.

Bench

Andreas Christensen - 5/10 (74)

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10 (74)

Romelu Lukaku - N/A (87)

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube