Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea blitzed four goals past Crystal Palace in the second-half to seal their first home win of the new Premier League season.

Frank Lampard's side had nothing to show for their first-half efforts but a goal within five minutes of the second-half starting, Ben Chilwell opened the scoring with a hard strike at the back post.

Kurt Zouma added a second following a fine cross from Chilwell, before Jorginho added two from the penalty spot within the space of three minutes of one another in the 78th and 81st minute to wrap a fine performance up.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

The 28-year-old didn't have to make a save from any shots on goal on his Premier League debut for Chelsea. He was called into action in the second-half when he parried away a deflected cross, but it was a comfortable afternoon for Mendy.

Ben Chilwell - 9/10

Chilwell's arrival at left-back is a noticeable upgrade for Chelsea. A goal on his Premier League debut for the Blues was the icing on the cake of an outstanding performance. His delivery was exceptional which saw him also bag an assist too on his league debut.

Kurt Zouma - 8/10

A new found partnership with Silva could be on the cards. An assured performance at the back and he bagged an important goal for the Blues with a super header in the second-half.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

The Brazilian showed his qualities following his error against West Brom last week. He kept Wilfried Zaha quiet as he made a key tackle inside the box in the first-half, before putting his body in front of a shot in the second-half.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Azpilicueta showed his leadership at the back which contributed to a first clean sheet in the league this season. Played his part in the opening goal, and dealt with the penalty debacle in the second-half. A captain's performance from the Spaniard.

N'Golo Kante [83] - 7/10

Kante was there to break up play and denied Palace of any joy with some excellent ackles. Although he was sloppy on the ball, losing it at points, his determination to put his errors right were there.

Jorginho - 8.5/10

After missing a penalty in the defeat to Liverpool, Jorginho put that behind him as he netted not one, but two goals from the spot late on in the second-half. His overall play in the midfield was positive as he looked to play the ball forwards. Just misses out on the Man of the Match to Chilwell.

Timo Werner - 5/10

Had a great chance in the first-half to put Chelsea ahead but his effort was straight at Guaita. Struggled to make an impact on the game as he sat out on the wing, looking to drift in.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

The 21-year-old produced an excellent performance in the no.10 role for the Blues. Roamed and glided in the midfield, and could've had an assist in the first-half if Werner put his chance away. He earned the penalty for Chelsea's fourth late on.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [83] - 6/10

The teenager had something to prove following all of the Bayern interest, and he showed his qualities as he looked to make things happen. He could've had an assist when he whipped a cross in for Abraham, which was headed wide in the second-half.

Tammy Abraham - 6/10

Had a couple of headed chances go amiss - one in either half, which he should've put away. It was a difficult afternoon for the forward, but he did win Chelsea's first penalty in the second-half after drawing a foul from Mitchell.

----------

BENCH

Mateo Kovacic [83] - N/A

Christian Pulisic [83] - N/A

----------

