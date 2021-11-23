Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Juventus | Champions League

Chelsea thrashed Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to progress into the Champions League knockout stages.

There were three Cobham Academy graduate goalscorers as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi found the net before a Timo Werner fourth.

Chalobah opened the scoring with a fine strike, volleying an Antonio Rudiger chest pass into the roof of the net.

James doubled the lead in the second-half, with a fantastic low driven strike before Hudson-Odoi sealed the three points just moments later.

Substitute Werner finished the game, bagging in the last minute after a fine move.

Edouard Mendy- 7/10

The goalkeeper did not have much to save despitebeing called into action in the first-half as Alvaro Morata managed to beat him just for Thiago Silva to pull off an incredible goal line clearance. His distribution was superb nonetheless, in a fairly uneventful match. Late on, Mendy did brilliantly to tip over a first-timed shot by Weston McKennie.

Trevoh Chalobah - 9/10

The defender looked a natural in the backline again, showing maturity beyond his age. On his Champions League debut, Chalobah did not look out of place against a world-class Juventus front line. He opened the scoring, setting the pace for the Blues with a superb bit of skll to volley into the roof of the net.

Thiago Silva - 9/10

Silva once again showed his world-class ability for Chelsea. The highlight of the match was a superb goal line clearence by the Brazilian to keep the score at 1-0 and if this clearance was not made, the match would have been made trickiet.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

Another superb performance from the German, who showed a fantastic reaction to get the assist for Chalobah's opener despite it appearing to bounce off his arm. His driving runs and passing range caused issues for Juventus all match.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Reece James - 9.5/10

James once again caused issues for the Italian defence all game. His fantastic performance at wing-back was capped off with a fantastic strike as he chester the ball down to fire low into the corner. James was a constant threat for the Blues as he continued his goalscoring form.

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

The midfielder put in a solid performance before being withdrawn from the action. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced the French international 37 minutes in as he was taken off as a precaution, with the Blues 1-0 up. During his time on the pitch he did well, pressing high up the pitch in an energetic first half.

Jorginho - 8/10

The midfield maestro once again produced a brilliant performance, dictating the play for the Blues as his midfield partner changed in the second-half. This did not phase the Italian, who did fantastically once again.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

The wing-back did not impress as much as James but still put in a solid performance before being taken off with a worrying looking injury in the 70th minute. Chilwell kept Juventus quiet and fired a few shots over the crossbar.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech did not set the world alight with his performance but did a decent enough job, snatching at chances. His passing was inconsistent as he struggled to get into the game despite a dominant Chelsea victory. He registered an assist in the last minute for Timo Werner.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Similair to Ziyech, Pulisic was snatching at his chances playing in the false nine role and didn't have much of an impact on the ball. A decent enough performance from the American.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8.5/10

Hudson-Odoi kept up his fine form in his seventh consecutive start and was rewarded with a goal. He caused trouble down the left-hand side and was a constant threat in behind the Juventus backline as the Blues dominated.

Bench

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 8/10

Another fine cameo for Loftus-Cheek, who replaced Kante in the first-half. His driving runs through the middle of the park opened up space for his teammates and he unselfishly registered an assist for Hudson-Odoi for Chelsea's third.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10

The Spaniard came on with just 15 minutes to go, replacing the injured Chilwell. He did not have too much affect on the game as Chelsea saw out the win.

Timo Werner - 8/10

Werner replaced Pulisic, getting his first minutes since returning from injury. The German was involved with a lovley one-two with Ziyech, who should have scored. He then added with a last minute winner after a fine Blues move.

Mason Mount - 5/10

Mount came on with a quarter of the half to go and had no time to influence the match but did well with his pressing off the ball.

Saul Niguez - 5/10

Saul was handed his first apperance since Southampton in the Carabao Cup but did not have much influence on the match as he got more minutes under his belt.

