Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea thumped Swedish champions Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

After succumbing to a bitterly disappointing 0-1 reverse to Juventus in Matchday 2, the Blues were eager to bounce back and that was reflected as such in a strong team selection by Thomas Tuchel.

A superbly timed run and volley from Andreas Christensen in the 9th minute sent the Pensioners on their way in duly obliging, before Jorginho extended the lead from the penalty spot in minute 21.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A scoreline of 2-0 at the interval would seem like so far, so good on the surface. Yet the loss of both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injury meant Chelsea hadn't survived the first 45 unscathed, and presents some cause for concern going forward.

Substitute Kai Havertz made it three just three minutes after the resumption with a deft clip over the onrushing goalkeeper. A second penalty conversion by Jorginho followed in the 57th minute.

The floodgates threatened to open thereafter, but the game instead faded into a pedestrian pace with Thomas Tuchel choosing to rest key players before hosting Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday. Until then, here are tonight's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

To say he was decidedly less busy than he was this past weekend against Brentford would be quite the understatement. Distribution was excellent.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

His first ever goal for Chelsea feels like just reward for the rich vein of form he's been in as of late, and it was quite the expertly taken finish to boot. Swept up the rare Malmo ventures forward with ease.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

His centre-back colleagues are more than competent ball-playing defenders, and yet when the Brazilian plays he brings such immense quality of passing - particularly over longer, more direct distances - that the Pensioners seem to miss in his absence. His fine assist for his Danish understudy was wholly representative of that.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

His confident surges out of defence evolved as the evening progressed until he was almost playing as a second striker. Almost bagged the goal he so desperately wanted to, but had to settle for winning a penalty instead - something he celebrated with a sticking out of his tongue. A personality, to say the least, and one that may be missed if contract negotiations go awry.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10 [66]

Not one of his more arduous evenings, the Chelsea skipper was as disciplined, tidy and professional as the standard he has set over his eight years at the club.

Jorginho - 9/10

There was clamour in some circles for the Italian to be relieved of his penalty taking duties following a miss against Switzerland in World Cup qualifying last month, in favour of passing the responsibility to a certain Belgian teammate in need of a goal. Said teammate was in any case predisposed when the first time came, and the winner of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award stepped up - both with and without his trademark hop, skip and jump - to prove his reliability from the spot and answer the naysayers. Conducted proceedings with the most touches, too.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kanté - 8/10

Kanté's lungbusting, driving runs were on full display for all to see and the Malmo midfield were as much spectators as those in the stands were. A different animal under the floodlights on a European night, and that's saying something given his domestic performances are pretty formidable too.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10 [66]

The finest streak since Undertaker at WrestleMania is over, as his goalscoring touch finally eluded him. Not that it was for the want of trying, with the Englishman all but happy to bomb forward. Restored to the line-up and a restoration to his confidence, it would seem.

Mason Mount - 7/10

A consummate professional like himself would be the first to admit he's not quite been at the races recently, likely jaded from a season in which he played 80 games for club and country. Tonight was much better, with the man known as 'Starboy' to his teammates demonstrating the low centre of gravity, ability to pop up in the half spaces and drilled passing that he is associated with.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Timo Werner - 6/10 [44]

Bright as a button and full of energy, the German seems to feed off the passion and roar of the Stamford Bridge faithful. Should have done better with a couple of chances, including fluffing his lines from a matter of mere yards very early on. Tough luck to hobble off with an injury it would be remiss to speculate upon.

Romelu Lukaku - 6/10 [22]

With the greatest of respect to the Allsvenskan outfit, this occasion felt like a prime opportunity for Chelsea's record signing to break his mini goal drought at club level. It was not to be, however, after his strong work to win a penalty left him feeling worse for wear, leading to the Belgian's prompt and frustrating withdrawal.

Bench

Kai Havertz - 8/10 [22]

Spurned a hatful of opportunities after his introduction, much to the chagrin of the visibly displeased Thomas Tuchel. One can only assume some half-time tough love gently encouraged the German to notch his first goal in this competition since that which scooped the Londoners their second Champions League crown. His cute threaded ball through to international teammate Rüdiger before the fourth goal a timely reminder of the silky quality he possesses.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10 [44]

The sight of Hudson-Odoi in royal Blue against Malmo on a European night at Stamford Bridge is one that will be fondly remembered by Chelsea fans. Did not get the goal to add the gloss like he did two years ago, but was nonetheless sharp in his favoured attacking wide position and teed up fellow sub Havertz nicely.

Saul Niguez - N/A [65]

Reece James - N/A [66]

Marcos Alonso - N/A [66]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube