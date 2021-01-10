Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea cruised past League Two outfit Morecambe with goals from Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz gave the Blues a much-needed win which certainly eases the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

With Lampard having fielded a pretty strong team given the level of opposition, Chelsea dominated possession throughout the game and were simply too good for the opposition.

The opener came on the 18th minute, as Callum Hudson-Odoi found Mason Mount in acres of space and the England international, who turned 22 today, thumped one in from distance into the bottom left-corner to give his side the lead.

It was two soon on stroke of half-time, as Hakim Ziyech played a cute ball into the box to Kai Havertz, who guided the ball into Timo Werner's path to slot it home. The drought, ladies and gentlemen, is over.

Less than five minutes after the restart, Ziyech was the architect-in-chief again, as he deliciously lobbed the ball over the Morecambe defence to find Callum Hudson-Odoi, who netted past the keeper to put the game to bed.

Last but not the least, Kai Havertz got in on the act with just over five minutes left on the clock, heading home from César Azpilicueta's inch-perfect cross.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Given the nod ahead of Mendy, Kepa didn't make any obvious errors. He was a mere spectator throughout and was sharp to avoid a scare in the first half, displaying good athleticism.

César Azpilicueta - 8/10

Linked up well down the right with Ziyech and Havertz down the right, putting some dangerous balls into the box. Played a peach of a cross for Havertz to finally bag his goal.

Kurt Zouma [80] - 7/10

He was accurate in his passing and brought the ball into midfield, creating space for the likes of Mount and Havertz to try and influnce proceedings. Good overall showing from the Frenchman.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7.5/10

Emerson Palmieri - 7.5/10

Looked dangerous in the first-half, making a few bursts into the box and trying his luck from distance. Combined well with Hudson-Odoi and Mount on the left - a statement performance from the Italian amid all the speculation about his future at the club

Kai Havertz - 7/10

The German struggled to affect the game in the first-half, but cleverly headed the ball into Werner's path for Chelsea's second just before half-time. He got his goal late on, leaping above two defenders to dispatch a delightful cross from Azpilicueta.

Billy Gilmour - 7/10

A usual day at the office for the impressive Scotsman. He commanded the midfield and his excellent range of passing was on point. A decent outing for the young man.

Mason Mount [74] - 7.5/10

Got his side going after lashing one into the bottom corner from quite some distance. He was energetic throughout, and linked well with Hudson-Odoi on the left. Not a bad birthday outing for the Englishman.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech - 8/10

Chelsea's best player on the pitch, Ziyech's artistry was on show. He was heavily involved in two goals, but this vision and technique created problems for the Morecambe defence throughout. Didn't get a goal despite a few attempts, but an impressive showing from the Moroccan.

Timo Werner [68] - 7/10

Werner missed a chance early on, but made amends by bagging Chelsea's second just before the interval. He was left isolated for much of the first-half, but gained confidence from his goal, which can only help him going forward.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [80] - 7.5/10

Hudson-Odoi sparkled for the Blues early on, taking on opposition defenders and putting balls into the box. Continued his fine run of form as he bagged another goal to stake a claim for a starting spot against Fulham.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

BENCH

Olivier Giroud [68] - Almost bagged a fifth for the Blues.

Tammy Abraham [74]

Tino Anjorin [80]

Fikayo Tomori [80]

