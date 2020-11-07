SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Player Ratings: Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea earned another win in the Premier League after beating Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all bagged goals in an excellent performance from Frank Lampard's side, who climb up to third in the league.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Conceded his first goal between the sticks for Chelsea in the Premier League but wasn't at fault. Another assured performance from the Blues' new keeper.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-sheffield-utd (4)
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Reece James - 7/10

A couple of fine deliveries into the box as Chelsea enjoyed success down the right-hand side. Already building a positive relationship with Hakim Ziyech.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Although no clean sheet, another confident and assured performance from the Brazilian, while getting his first goal for the club with a glancing header. 

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Showed his aerial presence for the Blues. A little disappointing to end a run of six consecutive clean sheets. 

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

After a shaky start defensively, Chilwell bagged Chelsea's second however much he meant it. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-sheffield-utd (3)
(Photo by PETER CZIBORRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Caught napping for the Blades' opener from the corner but produced another excellent performance in the midfield.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Another composed performance from the Englishman, and almost got on the scoresheet in the final stages if it wasn't for Ramsdale.

Mateo Kovacic [71] - 7/10

Played well in the no.8 role after coming back into the side. Hopefully his injury isn't too bad after being forced off. Had a couple of good chances which he wasn't able to finish. Positive link-up play with Hakim Ziyech. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (11)
(Photo by Peter Cziborra - Pool/Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech - 9.5/10

After he struggled to pull his passes off early on, Ziyech found his groove with a couple of fine deliveries, before assisting Ben Chilwell for the Blues' second at the back post. Ziyech was rewarded for his magnificent performance again when he assisted Silva's header. Magnificent.

Tammy Abraham - 8/10

Netted Chelsea's equaliser with a cool finish into the bottom corner. Another all-round brilliant performance from the Blues forward. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (9)
(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Timo Werner [87] - 7/10

Was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in the first half after he hit the crossbar but was a distant figure out on the left as Chelsea looked to halt the visitors. But despite missing several chances, the German finally got in on the act with an emphatic finish. 

Bench

Jorginho [71] - 6/10

Olivier Giroud [87] - N/A

