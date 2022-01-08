Player Ratings: Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea eased through to the fourth round of the FA cup, beating non-league Chesterfield 5-1.

Chelsea came out 5-1 victors over non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round after a particularly impressive first-half.

Timo Werner opened the scoring after 6 minutes after the German latched onto a shot from Hakim Ziyech.

Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the Blues lead on 18 minutes, with a curling, right-footed effort from outside the box which beat Chesterfield keeper Scott Loach.

Romelu Lukaku made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, debutant Lewis Hall squaring to the Belgian, who tapped into an empty net.

Andreas Christensen made it 4-0 before the break, a Hall shot deflected into his path, and the Dane headed over Loach for his second ever Chelsea goal.

Chelsea made it 5-0 in the 55th minute, after Christian Pulisic was fouled in the area, Hakim Ziyech stepped up and powered his penalty into the bottom corner.

There was still time for a Chesterfield consolation, Akwasi Asante scoring the rebound after a Kabongo Tshimanga was initially saved by Chelsea debutant Marcus Bettinelli, sending the away fans wild.

The blues are next in action on Wednesday, in the second leg of the league cup semi final away at Tottenham. Until then, here are the player ratings...

Marcus Bettinelli- 6/10

Didn’t have a lot to do on his debut, but could have done better with the shot which led to Chesterfield’s consolation.

Malang Sarr- 7/10

Not a bad performance today, made a few decent tackles and most of the time, looked assured

Lewis Hall- 9/10

An incredibly impressive debut, was involved in all of the first three goals, looked sharp and lively all game. Should get more opportunities this season.

Andreas Christensen -8/10 [59']

Solid performance and a goal from the Dane. Will be happy with his performance.

Saul - 7/10

Another performance in which Saul seems to have settled in England. The Spanish midfielder looks assured in the centre of midfield now.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10 [45']

The Croatian Captained the side for the first time today, and was heavily involved in the opener, good performance.

Hakim Ziyech- 7/10

Looked confident all game and his goal was his reward for a good performance. Will hope for more regular opportunities after this.

Callum Hudson-Odoi- 8/10 [66']

A stunning goal from the winger doubled Chelsea’s lead and put the Blues on the way to victory, looked lively yet again.

Christian Pulisic- 7/10 [59']

Won the penalty which saw Chelsea go 5-0 up, will be happy with his performance but probably would have wanted to score today as well.

Timo Werner- 8/10

Scored the opener after 6 minutes and looked sharp. Finishing still leaves a lot to be desired but a decent performance.

Romelu Lukaku- 8/10 [45']

Decent performance and a goal for the Belgian, held the ball up well, will still need to work heard at getting the fans back inside though

Bench:

Ross Barkley - 6/10 (Hudson-Odoi, 66’)

Looked lively after coming on and was close with a shot from outside the box but his decision making was below par as he had the opportunity to play his forwards in on goal on several ocassions but stuttered.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek- 6/10 (Kovacic, 45’)

Didn’t get as involved as he would have liked but was confident when dribbling and moving the ball forward. A nice touch as he received the captain's armband as he got some much needed minutes under his belt.

Harvey Vale- 6/10 (Pulisic, 59')

The youngster was fairly inaffective, playing out of position as a right wing-back from the bench. However, he had some good touches as he made his third Chelsea appearance.

Lewis Baker- 6/10 (Christensen, 59’)

Not bad for a first appearance for eight years, looked rusty but he’ll be happy to be back in the Blue shirt of Chelsea. Another player forced out of position, Baker slotted in at centre back alongside Malang Sarr.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10 (Lukaku, 45')

Coming on for the second-half, Havertz combined well with Timo Werner but was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, picking up some good positions.

