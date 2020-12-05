Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with a 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side move to the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to beat Leeds in west London.

Patrick Bamford gave Leeds an early advantage but a tap-in and header from Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma swung the tide in Chelsea's favour in west London.

Christian Pulisic sealed the points in stoppage time as he turned in Timo Werner's cross.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Partially at fault for Leeds' opener - didn't fully commit himself to Kalvin Phillips' exquisite ball which saw Bamford round him and score. Showed his presence once again aerially.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Did little wrong against Leeds - a tidy performance from the left-back.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Played a part in Leeds' opener, however showed his aerial presence in defence and going forward; an excellent header in the 61st minute to put Chelsea ahead.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

A solid performer again at the back for Chelsea. Cool and composed on the ball, and made a key block to deny Raphinha. Handed Chelsea a worry after going down injured late on but carried on..

Reece James - 8/10

He proved again how good and reliable he is on the right-hand side. Delivered an excellent cross to Giroud for Chelsea's equaliser in the first-half. Didn't take any nonsense from Bamford as the ex-Chelsea man looked for a fight.

N'Golo Kante - 8/10

An enforcer in the midfield as the Frenchman made several interceptions to dominate the middle of the park. Struggled early on as did many, but grew into the game.

Kai Havertz [67] - 6/10

Was a passenger in the first-half. Struggled to get to the speed of the game - was dispossessed several times and gave away the ball sloppily.

Mason Mount - 8.5/10

Looked off the pace early on after being rested in midweek but became a huge influential on the game. Seven key passes, two big chances created and he bagged an assist for Kurt Zouma's header in the second-half. An outstanding performance.

Hakim Ziyech [30] - N/A

Chelsea received a blow as the Moroccan was forced off inside 30 minutes with a hamstring problem. Hopefully it won't be too serious.

Olivier Giroud [79] - 8/10

Started where he left on in midweek as he levelled Chelsea up with a neat finish at the front post. Had a few chances which he could've netted including a free header in the second-half, but another excellent performance from the Frenchman.

Timo Werner - 6/10

Missed one of the easiest chances he will ever had after he failed to tap in Giroud's front post header. He could've had a hat-trick on the night, with Meslier denying the German three times in the second-half. A frustrating night in front of goal. However he did assist for Pulisic's goal late on in stoppage time.

BENCH

Christian Pulisic [30] - 7/10

Mateo Kovacic [67] - 7/10

Tammy Abraham [79] - N/A

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Krasnodar in the Champions League.

