Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool - Kepa produces howler as Andreas Christensen sees red

Matt Debono

Chelsea were handed their first defeat of the new season as a Sadio Mane brace handed Liverpool a 2-0 victory in west London.

Andreas Christensen saw red in first-half stoppage time after he pulled down Mane, and the Reds took advantage early in the second-half. 

Mane got his first in the 50th minute as he guided his header past Kepa.

Four minutes later and Mane bagged his second of the afternoon after Kepa produced a howler, seeing his clearance closed down by the forward.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-liverpool (21)

Chelsea had hope to halve the scoreline after Timo Werner won a penalty but Alisson ensured Jurgen Klopp's side kept a clean sheet, denying Jorginho.

----------

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4/10

The lack of confidence in the Spaniard was evident yet again as he ran into no-mans land in the first-half, and then produced a howler in the second-half to gift Liverpool their second of the afternoon. A few good saves ensured the visitors only scored two.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

The Spaniard was outdone for Liverpool's opener as Salah and Firmino played a one-two for Mane's header, on an afternoon where he was always going to be up against it.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-liverpool (23)

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Zouma showed his dominance in the air as Chelsea showed improvement from set-pieces. 

Andreas Christensen - 4/10

The Dane let his side down on the stroke of half-time as he was shown red for a daft foul on Sadio Mane to leave his side with an extremely difficult task to beat Liverpool with 10-men, let alone 11. 

Reece James - 5/10

There wasn't much room for the full-back to get forward and James could've potentially done better for Sadio Mane's opener.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante continued to show his importance to Chelsea as he made important tackles but his lack of confidence going forward was evident, refusing to shoot when in a good position.

chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league (20)

Mateo Kovacic [79]- 6/10

The Croatian's return to the side from suspension highlighted how much Frank Lampard needs him. He played a delightful ball in the first-half for Timo Werner which was not capitalised on. 

Jorginho [79] - 5/10

The Italian missed his first ever penalty for Chelsea which could've given the hosts hope, but Alisson denied the midfielder.

Mason Mount - 5/10

It was a quiet afternoon for Mount as he saw himself out wide on the right. His work rate ensured Andrew Robertson didn't get much joy down the left-hand side.

chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league (19)

Kai Havertz [45] - 4/10

Havertz looks to still be adjusting to life in England as he gets used to the pace and physicalness of the Premier League. Unfortunately the 21-year-old didn't get to show improvement in the second-half after he made way for Tomori following Christensen's red card.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Despite not yet scoring for the Blues in the league, Werner continued to show his threat in between the lines. He also won the penalty with a good drive into the box, which wasn't converted.

----------

BENCH

Fikayo Tomori [46] - 6/10

Ross Barkley [79] - N/A

Tammy Abraham [79] - N/A

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Barnsley at home in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

----------

