Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Timo Werner had a goal disallowed in the 11th minute for offside after a beautiful finish, and the Blues had to settle for a point.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Another confident display from the 28-year-old. Ensured the Blues didn't get beat. Made smart save to deny Aurier in the first-half, and rescued N'Golo Kante for his error.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Another solid display but unable to get up the pitch as much as he wanted due to Spurs' low block. Picked up a knock at the end which will hope isn't too serious.

Kurt Zouma - 6/10

Made a few important interceptions as Spurs looked to get in behind. Almost handed Spurs a last-gasp winner with a poor pass in stoppage time but was fortunate that Lo Celso didn't take advantage of it.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Like Zouma, they were tested a handful of times at the back with any major chances. Looked to play it forward, and brought calm to the Blues defence who earned another clean sheet.

Reece James - 7/10

Showed his strength and ensured Harry Kane had no joy in front of goal. Could've had two assists after fine crossed but Abraham was unable to finish. Unlucky to pick up a yellow card.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Was pulled out of position in the first-half several times as Spurs looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Nearly made a calamitous error when Spurs cleared a Blues corner but Edouard Mendy came to the rescue.

(Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Was much better in the second-half for the Blues, showed positivity - looked to get forward. One of Chelsea's better performers.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Nearly won it at the end with a super strike from the edge of the area but Lloris managed to tip it away. Other than, wasn't too influential on the game.

(Photo by Clive Rose)

Hakim Ziyech [83] - 6/10

It was an off-day for the Moroccan. Couldn't get his passing/crossing boots on to his usual high-bar and was subsequently taking off with seven minutes to play.

Tammy Abraham [79] - 5/10

Had several chances for the hosts through fine crosses from James, but failed to capitalise. Held the ball up well, but should've been the match-winner.

(Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner [74] - 6/10

Thought he had the opener with a superb finish in the 11th minute but the flag denied the German. Wasn't one of his finest games, struggled at points on the left before coming off for Christian Pulisic.

----------

BENCH

Christian Pulisic [74]

Olivier Giroud [79]

Kai Havertz [83]

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Sevilla in the Champions League.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube