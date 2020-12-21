Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea got back to winning ways following defeats against Everton and Wolves with a convincing 3-0 win over West Ham United on Monday night.

Just moments after Ben Chilwell came off with an injury, Thiago Silva headed home to give the Blues a much-needed lead with the finish separating the sides at the break

West Ham were very much in the game till late on, but the game was done and dusted with a brace from Tammy Abraham in the space of minutes as Frank Lampard's men head into Christmas in fifth place.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Senegalese was a mere spectator for much of the first half. His distribution and commanding presence between the sticks all contributed to his sixth clean sheet of the league campaign.

Cézar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Spared Kanté's blushes with a brilliant tackle to stop the counter following a corner situation. Though he had a couple of shaky moments, a satisfying defensive showing from the captain.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Kurt Zouma - 7.5/10

Kept Haller in check throughout the game as his physicality was on show throughout. Made a host of key interceptions and didn't let the Hammers have a real sniff at goal.

Thiago Silva - 8.5/10

Was imperious at the back as he led by example to give his side the lead with a thumping header. A string of quality challenges and interceptions rounded off a classy outing for the Brazilian veteran.

Ben Chilwell [10] - N/A

Wasn't the greatest birthday night for the young full-back, as he hobbled off with an ankle injury just before the ten-minute mark.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho [66] - 4.5/10

Was sub-par most of the game - had a few nervy moments after giving the ball away on numerous occasions and didn't look like his industrious self by a long shot.

N'Golo Kanté - 7/10

Missed an interception that had Haller on course for goal in the first half but an otherwise strong from the Frenchman, which should've been wrapped up with an assist for Werner, only for the forward to hit the crossbar.

Mason Mount - 9/10

Chelsea's best player on the night, Mount was everywhere on the pitch as he ran the show against the Hammers. A peach of a delivery for Silva's opener and heavily involvement in both of Abraham's goals.

Christian Pulisic [84] - 7.5/10

Was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet himself after a few encouraging moments. Should've released Werner sooner in the first half but played a vital role in the clincher.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham - 9/10

Made the most of his opportunity with a quick-fire double late on after lashing onto a miscued shot from Werner and tapping home after Pulisic's header was saved by Fabianski.

Timo Werner - 4/10

He was very frustrating. The German's woes in front of goal continue as he missed a set of clear goal-scoring chances. A very disappointing afternoon for the forward, despite bagging an assist.

----------

BENCH

Emerson Palmieri [10]

Mateo Kovacic [66]

Kai Havertz [84]

----------

