Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea got their quest for the Premier League top four back on track with an emphatic 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

It was a quickfire double in the first half that got the Blues up and running - Kai Havertz offering up a classy, composed finish for the opener in the 9th minute before teeing up Christian Pulisic immediately afterwards to thunder home.

Chelsea were running riot, and there was time enough in the first half for the away side to extend their advantage - Kurt Zouma eating up a sumptuous Mason Mount delivery in minute 30 to head home and establish a three goal deficit.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The hosts were able to grab a goal back by way of Christian Benteke leaping like a salmon at the back stick, which will no doubt infuriate Chelsea's perfectionist manager.

But any hopes of a 'Crystanbul' repeat were snuffed out by Christian Pulisic arriving late to poke home in the 78th minute, adding gloss to a scoreline that is wholly representative of the Blues' dominance.

The win takes Thomas Tuchel's men back above West Ham and Liverpool in the Premier League, after the latter had temporarily seized the initiative earlier in the day with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

The one thing he had to deal with all day ended up in the back of his net, although he'd have done well to have kept out such a vehement header. Looked assured on the ball when called upon.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

Possibly the quietest player on the pitch, although that's more reflective of the opposition than anything else. A case could certainly be made that he could have been more alert to the danger before Benteke's goal.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

After his abysmal performance against West Brom last weekend, the Frenchman was able to exorcise some demons by rising highest at the far post to crash home a header from a Mason Mount free kick. Now the top-scoring defender in the Premier League - a useful asset to have in any team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Rüdiger is fast becoming the glue of the Chelsea backline, and today was no difference. A confidence and zip to his passing, and a swagger and solidity to his defending.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10 [75]

Looked lively down the right flank and can boast an assist for his calm finding of Havertz in the box early on. His deliveries were a little hit and miss - a game of two halves in that regard, getting better as the match wore on. Taking on his man is no problem - but that final decision-making eludes him at times. Bet on it to come with time.

Mateo Kovačić - 7/10 [81]

Ran the show in midfield as Crystal Palace couldn't touch him all day. The inherent understanding between him and Jorginho is a joy to watch at times. A strong all-around showing for the Croat.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho - 7/10 [60]

An easy day in the double six department for the Italian, who went about his business with professionalism. His passing range was progressive, and he's putting together a string of solid performances.

Ben Chilwell - 6/10

Picking up where he left off in midweek against FC Porto, the England left-back had an easy day at the office - and he could have grabbed a goal too, flashing wide early in the second half. Poor to let Christian Benteke get a goal back.

Mason Mount - 8/10

A man high on confidence, and his link-up play with Kai Havertz will be having Chelsea fans waxing lyrical tonight. Kurt Zouma could hardly miss from his whipped delivery in the first period. To call him a tireless bundle of energy feels like a broken record by now.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic - 9/10

Unlucky to be denied in the early stages by a good stop from Guaita, but he wasn't to be denied a second time with an absolute thumper into the top corner that was identical to his goal in this same fixture last season. Popped up at the back post, as he's infamous for, for his second and Chelsea's fourth. Went up a few gears here, and opposition fans will be worried that he's looking stronger and stronger every game.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Didn't take the German long to stamp his authority on the match, displaying his class as the space investigator he's known as before before placing a laser-focused strike into the far corner. Laid it on a plate for his American strike-partner no less than a couple of minutes later. Unlucky not to get a second after a sublime bit of control, and really could have had a hat trick. In the end, a little profligate, but that shouldn't take away from a great performance.

BENCH

N'Golo Kanté [60]

Reece James [75]

Hakim Ziyech [82]

