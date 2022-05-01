Player Ratings: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea dropped all three points against relegation battlers, Everton, as a Cesar Azpilicueta mistake allowed Richarlison to be the hero in a 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.

Whilst the Blues dominated possession in the first half, it amounted to nothing. Jordan Pickford was not forced into a save and it was the Toffees who looked the more likely to open the scoring when they were away on the counter.

As the second half begun, the visitors would have hoped to translate this control into some chances, but they were instantly put to a disadvantage when Richarlison stole the ball from Azpilicueta and converted past Edouard Mendy.

It was a clumsy error from the captain who was too indecisive and got shut down quickly by the Brazilian.

The biggest chances for the Blues came in a flash, once again Azpilucueta was involved and Rudiger was as well, both had good strikes bundled away by Pickford.

Everton managed to keep out Chelsea relatively comfortably after this and earned a valuable three points in their fight for a place in the Premier League next year.

The result sees the gap narrow to the following pack, and with Tottenham defeating Leicester, the Blues are back in the fight for a place in the Champions League.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Everton...



Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Got down well to smother Demarai Gray's low strike and dealt with anything else thrown his way in the first 45 minutes. There was little he could do to prevent Richarlison from burying the opener.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 3/10 [67]

Horrendous error from the captain to give the hosts the advantage just a minute into the first half. Took too long to release the ball and was punished by the intense Everton press. A rare mistake you do not often see from the ever so experienced defender. Could of easily found himself on the scoresheet though but for an excellent stop from Pickford.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

No matter the pressure he faces, the Brazilian always manages to remain cool and confident when in possession. Whenever called upon at the back it is a guarantee that he will be located in the right position to deal with the danger. His hunger for the game despite being 37-years-old is remarkable, he still looks the most passionate man out there, this was demonstrated when he rushed out to superbly block Abdoulaye Doucoure's late first half effort.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

A clumsy challenge saw the German go into the book early in the first half and it was an unusually poor performance for the man set to go to Real Madrid. He looked off the pace and was not up to speed with the game. Had a chance at the back post from a corner which he was unlucky not to score as it cannoned out for a corner off Pickford's head.

Reece James - 5.5/10

After an exceptional performance in midweek, the wing-back did not manage to match the same level that he played at in that game. It was by no means a poor display from him, but considering the level of play he is capable he will most likely walk away disappointed.

Marcos Alonso - 5.5/10

He scored a big goal in midweek but did not have a major impact against the Toffees. Put some good deliveries into the box that were not made the most of by the attackers, an average performance after being on a good streak recently.

Jorginho - 5.5/10 [45]

Dictated possession well in the first half, very much playing his usual game. Was hooked at the break more because of a change of style for the Blues not necessarily because of a poor performance.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

The Lewisham born midfielder has become a regular starter in recent weeks, and it is no wonder why. Particularly in the first half he brought the ball up the field wonderfully, his decision making was good but ultimately a lot of what he did came to nothing, this was more the fault of the attackers ahead of him. Perhaps should of done better in the air, when he found himself in acres of space from a corner, overall though an extremely positive performance.

Mason Mount - 6/10

The first half was lacking any real quality from the Blues, but Mount still was one of the brighter sparks on the pitch. He is always a consistent performer in this side and was unlucky not to claw his side back into the game when his volley hit the inside of the post and bounced out.

Kai Havertz - 4/10

Having failed to score in his last five previous to this game, his form has dipped and there was no real improvement against the Toffees as he allowed frustration to get the better of him. The Everton players were easily able to get under his skin and you would hope this might fire him up and improve his performance, it did not. Needs to keep this kind of emotion under control and let his superb ability we all know he has, shine through. Inevitably he received a yellow card late on.

Timo Werner - 5/10 [67]

Starting his seventh consecutive game for the Blues, after a good run of form, there was no influence on the match from the German. His involvement was low and was not able to fashion himself any clear cut opportunities. Was no surprise to see him replaced midway through the second half after a very average performance.

Bench:

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10 [46]

A couple of slips have proved costly but fortunately the Croatian was able to recover an avoid any obvious errors. Had a big chance in the closing moments parried away from Pickford.

Christian Pulisic - 5.5/10 [67]

Struggled to get involved during his time in the game, nearly managed to set up Havertz for a big chance but could not quite pick him out. Not the super sub he was a week ago against West Ham United.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10 [67]

Showed some nice flashes of skill after his arrival onto the pitch in the second half, could not quite manage to find that final pass however.

