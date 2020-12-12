Player Ratings: Everton 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea saw their unbeaten run come to an end after losing 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League,

Frank Lampard's men produced arguably their worst performance of the season so far, and they were punished for it by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Gylfi Sigurdsson gave the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute after converting from the penalty spot and that was enough for Everton to seal the win.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 4.5/10

Was at fault for Everton's opener after needlessly bringing down Calvert-Lewin in the box. Made a couple of straight-forward saves but will be disappointed with Everton's only goal and ultimately, the match-winner.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Didn't offer any threat going forward and was fortunate to not have given away a penalty which was ruled out for offside.

Thiago Silva - 5.5/10

A difficult afternoon for Chelsea's defenders as Everton looked threatening going forward. Was booked for his troubles in the second-half. However, did introduce calm into the side but a night to forget as a collective.

Kurt Zouma - 5/10

Missed a great chance to score from close range in the first-half. Made a couple of silly fouls.

Reece James - 8.5/10

Chelsea's best performer. Was unlucky in the first-half, could've had a goal but Pickford saved well to tip onto the post. Defended well, looked good going forward. Shouldn't have been on the losing team.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

One of Chelsea's better players - tried to be positive whilst trying to fend off Everton's attack. Constant work horse in the midfield.

Mateo Kovacic [82] - 7/10

Looked to get forward and was one of the better performers on an awful evening. Taken off late on as Lampard look to try to change Chelsea's fortunes.

Mason Mount - 6/10

A difficult night for Mount in midfield as Chelsea struggled as a whole. Unfortunate to see his free-kick cannon off the post. Not the worst, but not the best.

Timo Werner - 4/10

Was rarely noticed. Had a couple of bursts forward but offered no influence on the game.

Olivier Giroud - 5/10

Rarely involved as Chelsea struggled to get the ball to the Frenchman. Missed a great chance in the second-half from close range.

Kai Havertz [68] - 3/10

He wasn't at the races. A constant stream of misplaced or under-hit passes. Finally taken off with around 20 minutes to go. A performance to forget for the German.

----------

BENCH

Tammy Abraham [68]

Billy Gilmour [82]

----------

