Player Ratings: Fulham 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a hard-fought win at Craven Cottage, as a late Mason Mount winner secured all three points for Frank Lampard's side.

Fulham were reduced to 10-men on the stroke of half-time after Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on César Azpilicueta.

Mason Mount was the difference as he netted 12 minutes from time past Alphonse Areola to put the Blues ahead.

The win sees the Blues end a run of three straight league defeats to ease the pressure on Lampard's job at Chelsea.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Mendy should have been threatened more after some shaky Chelsea defending early on. Despite the hosts enjoying possession in spells, they never really threatened the Senegalese, who bagged a much-needed clean-sheet in west London.

César Azpilicueta - 6/10

The Spaniard was put to the test and was second-best while defending against Fulham's men out wide for much of the first-half. Had little to do at the back following Fulham's sending-off just before the break.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The Brazilian had a better outing than during recent weeks, helping set up shop at the back in the first half when Fulham looked dangerous down the wing. Helped dictate play in the second-half as Chelsea kept hold of the ball throughout.

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

A surprise pick in place of Kurt Zouma, the German made no obvious errors and nearly gave his side the lead from a corner. After an encouraging showing against Morecambe, Rüdiger could even break into the side if he can maintain it.

Ben Chilwell - 7.5/10

The 23-year-old looked back to his best after a disappointing couple of games in the league. Being a constant threat from the flank, he set up Mount's winner despite being helped by the Fulham keeper.

Mateo Kovacic - 5.5/10

Was frustrating for much of the first-half, gave away possession cheaply a couple of times and wasn't able to control the midfield. Looked much better dropping deep in the second-half, giving Mount the license to go forward, which got all the all-important win.

Jorginho [65] - 6/10

The Italian controlled the tempo of play in the first-half, but couldn't stop Fulham from testing the Chelsea back-line. Though he had a decent outing, he had to be taken off to add more firepower up front as he gave way to Tammy Abraham just past the hour mark.

Mason Mount - 9/10

Chelsea's best player from start to finish, Mount had a touch of class in everything he did. From his passing to his relentless pressing, he gave it all out there in a complete performance for the Blues. He hit the crossbar in the first-half, but got a deserved goal with 12 minutes left, lashing on to the ball after the keeper spilled Chilwell's cross.

Hakim Ziyech [75] - 8/10

Looked promising in the first-half, and came close to giving his side the advantage after a clever exchange with Giroud. Though he was at the core of everything Chelsea did going forward throughout, he's still lacking the end product in front of goal.

Olivier Giroud [75] - 6.5/10

The Frenchman almost scored a worldie in the first-half, his effort from the outside of his left-foot was saved by the goalkeeper. He couldn't really influence proceedings, didn't hold the ball up for the likes of Pulisic and Mount and a rather quiet evening for the 34-year-old.

Christian Pulisic - 5.5/10

Probably Chelsea's most frustrating player on the night, Pulisic failed to impact the game in any way, shape or form after another drab performance. He's still gaining match-fitness, but a long way for American to go back to his usual, imperious best.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

----------

BENCH

Timo Werner [75]

Callum Hudson-Odoi [75] - Made his presence felt after coming on

Tammy Abraham [65]

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube