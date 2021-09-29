Player Ratings: Juventus 1-0 Chelsea | Champions League

A toothless Chelsea slumped to a 0-1 reverse against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The European champions were more like the European chumps on the evening, enjoying a lot of the ball but with nothing to show for it. Chelsea leave Turin empty-handed, and it was just desserts for what was a timid and pitiful performance.

For all of the visitors' possession, it was the Old Lady who fashioned the better opportunities of the first half. Federico Chiesa ran rampant on a number of occasions, including a vicious fizzed shot just wide of Edouard Mendy's far post.

SIPA USA

Yet again Thomas Tuchel had watched a first 45 minutes whereby his men had been too static and pedestrian in concocting assaults on the Juventus goal. He responded in kind by introducing Ben Chilwell into the fold at the break.

If the Chelsea manager was displeased at half-time, he would have been seething just eleven seconds after the restart when Chiesa caught the European champions napping to crash the ball home into the top corner.

Both teams had a solitary shot on target, but it was the hosts who took their chance to consign the Blues to two poor losses in a row. It is Southampton up next in the Premier League, but in the meantime here are Absolute Chelsea's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Asked very little by the team from Turin - in fact, the only shot on target they produced flew past him.

Andreas Christensen - 5/10 [75]

Grown into a dependable and solid asset at the back for the Blues, but the Dane was a little shaky tonight.

Thiago Silva - 5/10

After a near immaculate display against Manchester City at the weekend, this showing confirmed he is a mere mortal after all. Not nearly tight enough to his man for the Juventus winner.

SIPA USA

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

Even the formidable German looked a step slower tonight. The entire Chelsea defensive unit struggled to handle the pace of the Juventus counter attack.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10 [62]

The Chelsea skipper did his duties at the back well, but Reece James is sorely missed in the attacking department as the Spaniard failed to offer much in that respect.

Jorginho - 5/10 [62]

Neat and tidy, but the UEFA Men's Player of the Year did the Blues no favours as he slowed the game down more often than not.

SIPA USA

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Attitude and application was there, constantly driving forward and playing progressively, but just could not make something happen try as he might.

Marcos Alonso - 3/10 [45]

If the overall team performance could be described as leisurely, Alonso's could be described as languid. Lacking dynamism and was never beating Danilo and Juan Cuadrado for pace, but failed to bring his wily craftiness either.

Hakim Ziyech - 4/10 [62]

Looked up for the fight from the off, but that spirit - and quality - quickly waned. For someone infamous for having a wand of a left foot, it could easily be mistaken for a crusty wooden stick tonight. Final ball consistently woeful.

SIPA USA

Kai Havertz - 3/10

After a terrific end to last season and some positive showings at the European Championships, the former Leverkusen man is performing like a man whose confidence has reneged. First touch deserted him on too many occasions and was completely devoid of bright ideas on how to break down an albeit solid Juventus backline.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Returned to the land where he improved on so many of his facets of his game, yet Chelsea supporters were again deprived of a demonstration. Even with his strength and general hold-up play, the lack of intelligent movement and creativity around him completely neutered the Belgian.

Bench

Ben Chilwell [45] - 5/10

Must have been shell-shocked after the Blues' conceded just eleven seconds after his introduction, although one hastens to add through no fault of his own. Caught cold at the back a couple of times, but at least added more going forward than the man he replaced.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [62] - 6/10

Injected some much needed pace and impetus on the flank, but lacked any real support around him and was up against it trying to unlock a Juventus rearguard effectively by himself at points.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek [62] - 6/10

The sharpest tool in the shed when he was introduced. There was a sleek gravity in his motion and looked the most likely to make anything happen. Surely knocking on the door for a start when everything else going on in the engine room is so toothless.

Trevoh Chalobah [62] - 6/10

Not really a central figure in proceedings for the 28 minutes plus injury time he played, but he was comfortable enough and a real vote of confidence from Thomas Tuchel that he can be depended upon in such difficult circumstances.

Ross Barkley [75] - N/A

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube