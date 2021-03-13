Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

The clock struck twelve on Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start as Chelsea manager as his side drew with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road in the Premier League.

The German will however be puzzled as to how his team won't be returning to London with all three points, as the profligate Blues were dominant in possession and had a number of chances they should have buried - most notably a glorious chance effort that Kai Havertz both fashioned and subsequently snatched at.

There'll be a sense of disappointment for Thomas Tuchel and Blues fans, with Liverpool and Everton now offered an opportunity to catch up in the top four race even despite Chelsea dispatching them both in recent weeks. Two points dropped.

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

The Senegalese produced a string of vital saves throughout the game as he recorded his 14th clean sheet of the Premier League campaign.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

He won his duels and helped keep the door shut though the Whites put in a few dangerous crosses from his flank.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

Continued his fine run of form at the heart of the defence with yet another shutout. The 24-year-old is looking undroppable at the back of several flawless performances at the back.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 7.5/10

His physical presence was crucial to limiting the danger posed by the opposition attack. He made a few last-ditch tackles and clearances and was exceptional throughout.

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

He put in several dangerous balls from the left but has had better afternoons.

N'Golo Kanté - 8.5/10

Was an engine in the middle of the park as he marauded forward with the ball and set the tone for his side's attack as well as protecting the backline.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho - 7.5/10

He controlled the tempo of play and though he was on the receiving end of some strong challenges, it was an encouraging showing from the Italian.

Hakim Ziyech [69] - 5/10

Struggled to make a genuine impact after being handed another start and though he had a few bright moments, he needs to step up his game if he is to stake a claim in the starting XI moving forward.

Mason Mount [79] - 6.5/10

One of his quieter showings since Tuchel's appointment as he failed to slice open the Leeds defence but his work rate and energy were second to none.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic [68] - 6

It was a brighter display from the American after a series of drab performances out wide and though his efforts didn't result in a goal, Tuchel would've been fairly satisfied with the winger's showing.

Kai Havertz - 6.5

Positioned as a false nine for the second game running, he should've opened proceedings in the second half after being played by Ziyech. All in all, a decent outing for the German.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [79]

Timo Werner [69]

Reece James [68]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube