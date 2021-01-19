Player Ratings: Leicester 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a sizzling Leicester City side in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side were torn apart as his job as Chelsea manager comes under further threat following another defeat.

Wilfried Ndidi gave Leicester the lead in the sixth minute as he fired in off the post from the edge of the area.

James Maddison doubled the hosts lead four minutes before half-time with a neat finish past Edouard Mendy.

Serious question marks now hang over Lampard's head. He's hanging on for dear life now at Chelsea.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 5.5/10

Couldn't have done more about the opener as he was blind-sighted and before he saw the ball, it was in the back of the net. Not much to blame him for the second either and he did keep his side in the game in the second half after pulling off a string of crucial saves.

Reece James - 3/10

James was an absolute disaster as he was torn apart by Barnes and Maddison on the left flank. He failed to close Maddison down for the second and didn't offer anything going forward either. One of his worst performances in a Chelsea shirt.

Antonio Rüdiger - 3/10

Sprang a surprise after being included in the lineup and looked shaky in defence throughout. Failed to nullify the threat of the likes of Vardy and Maddison and an overall disappointing outing from the German.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva - 3.5/10

Failed to organise the defence against a high-flying Leicester side and should've done better in the build-up leading to the second-goal,

Ben Chilwell - 3/10

Easily Chelsea's worst player on the night, it was a horror return to the King Power for Chilwell. He was absolutely abysmal at the back and toothless when going forward.

Kai Havertz [67] - 4/10

Did he play? Another drab showing from Chelsea's big-money signing and he needs to sort himself out as he's looked a shadow of his brilliant self since returning from isolation.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic - 4.5/10

He skipped past a host of challenges and used his strength and intelligence in tight areas, but couldn't compete with Ndidi in the midfield battle.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Chelsea's best player yet again, but had nothing to show for himself except his pressing and general play.

Callum Hudson-Odoi [68] - 4.5/10

After a fine run of form in recent weeks, Hudson-Odoi was the spark in the Chelsea side in the first-half but lacked any sort of end-product to compliment the attacking impetus.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham - 4/10

Was absent for much of the game, got bullied by the likes of Fofana and Evans. He failed to latch onto the long balls from defence and doesn't look like he's convinced his manager to give him a start next week.

Christian Pulisic - 4.5/10

The American tried to take people on but had little help from his peers. Failed to create from out wide and needs to up his game and improve his numbers if he is to keep his place in the squad.

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

BENCH

Timo Werner [68]

Hakim Ziyech [67]

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube