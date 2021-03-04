Player Ratings: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel and his band of merry men will be celebrating a job well done tonight after Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on a chilly Thursday night in the Premier League.

It could and perhaps should have been more comfortable - Chelsea were the better side for long spells and had a Timo Werner goal ruled offside in the first half by way of an offending armpit.

N'Golo Kante reached into his locker and sent a long-ball looking for Mount, who brought it down before cutting inside, leaving Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold for dead, and crashing the ball into the far corner. As he so often does, the Englishman was leading by example.

Their reward in the grand scheme of the season may only be three points, but it is nonetheless three points that take them above Everton into 4th - the team they host next on Monday in the Premier League. The cup finals keep on coming.

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Senegalese was a mere spectator for much of the night and was never really tested as Chelsea kept the door shut and didn't let the Liverpool attack have a sniff at goal.

César Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

Did well to cope with the threat of Robertson and Mane down the left and played a string of nice passes into midfield.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Chelsea's best defender on the night, Christensen displayed his best performance of the campaign as he dictated play at the back and played a series of pinpoint balls to the attack.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

He bullied Mohamed Salah throughout the ninety minutes and made several last-ditch tackles to keep the Reds at bay.

Reece James - 6.5/10

Chelsea's shakiest defender, James didn't have his brightest game in a Chelsea shirt as he was sloppy in possession a couple of times though his performance improved considerably in the second half.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

He controlled the tempo of play in midfield and played a host of delightful passes up top as he dominated the middle of the park alongside Kanté.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kanté - 8.5/10

Chelsea's most energetic player on the night, the World Cup winner displayed his class in incredible fashion as he was at the core of his side's play. He was solid defensively and helped move the ball up top during attacking transitions.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Should've done better with his crossing on a couple of occasions after being given the nod over Marcos Alonso for the second game running, but a good overall outing from the 23-year-old.

Hakim Ziyech [66] - 6.5/10

He was quiet for much of the game but helped interlink play in the second half and it was surely a better performance from the Moroccan after his underwhelming showing against Manchester United at the weekend.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount - 9/10 [81]

He is inevitable. Mount led by example as he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile with his work-rate, passion and quality on show throughout. Netted a sensational winner after skipping past a couple of challenges to round off a perfect evening for the 22-year-old.

Timo Werner - 7.5/10 [90+1]

His trajectory has been on the up in recent weeks as he was Chelsea's most dangerous outlet in attack during the first half. He put the ball in the net but was unlucky to have it ruled out for offside. Yet another encouraging display from the German.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

BENCH

Kai Havertz [90+1]

Mateo Kovacic [81]

Christian Pulisic [66]

