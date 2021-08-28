Player Ratings: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea held on to earn a point at Anfield, having been down to ten men for 45 minutes.

Chelsea were ahead after 20 minutes as Kai Havertz fantastically converted a Reece James corner.

Liverpool equalised in controversial circumstances in a move that saw Reece James dismissed before Mohammed Salah converted the penalty.

Chelsea defended well in the second half to keep Liverpool out and the Blues came away with a point.

Edouard Mendy - 8/10

The goalkeeper faced several shots from Liverpool, especially in the second half and never looked like conceding from open play. He didn't stand much of a chance agains Salah from the penalty spot, who has a fantastic record. Mendy's gamesmanship was also key as Chelsea held on for a point.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 9/10

A fantastic performance from the captain saw him lead the team into earning a well deserved point. The Spaniard marshalled the backline in the first half before moving to play as a wing-back in the second period. His defensive performance was matched by his attacking work-rate as Azpilicueta would break down the right hand side to provide an option on the counter attack.

Andreas Christensen - 9/10

Christensen kept up his impressive start to the season, not putting a foot wrong with another incredible defensive performance. The defender's ball playing was a particular highlight when in posession and he kept Liverpool chances to the minimum, dominating in the air also.

Antonio Rudiger - 9/10

The German kept Salah quiet all match and left it all on the pitch with a spirited performance. His pace was vital as Liverpool pushed for a winner.

Reece James - 7/10 [45]

The full-back had a fantastic game, creating several chances and looking defensively sound before his dismissal. Sadio Mane wasn't getting any space between him and Azpilicueta as Liverpool's chances were limited. There wasn't much James could do about the red card as his arm appeared to be in a natural position.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10 [45]

Kante was superb in the first half, winning the ball back in the middle of the park and leading attacks too but was withdrawn at half-time in a potential injury scare.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho was vital in the middle of the park, dictating the tempo and leading his teammates on the pitch. The midfielder's gamesmanship was impressive as Chelsea saw the match out and earned a point.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

The wing-back provided an attacking outlet in the second half and was superb defensively too. His nod down in the second half nearly provided an assist for Lukaku.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount's workrate was unmatched as the midfielder was determined to get a point. His creativity in the first half was a real highlight.

Kai Havertz - 8/10 [45]

The goalscorer was unlucky to be withdrawn at half-time but a fantastic header gave Chelsea the lead in the first half.

Romelu Lukaku - 8/10

Lukaku was brilliant running at the Liverpool defence and shrugged the hosts off on several occassions. The second half saw Lukaku play as more of a target man, holding the ball up and getting Chelsea up the pitch.

Thiago Silva - 9 [45]

Silva came in for his first appearance of the season and put in a monstrous performance at the back, not making a single mistake and stopping Liverpool attacks.

Mateo Kovacic - 7 [45]

Kovacic came on at half time and was fantastic in both attack and defence, helping his side get up the pitch. The Croatian could've been the hero, having the Blues only shot on target in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah [87]

