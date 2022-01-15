Player Ratings: Man City 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea fell to defeat in Manchester due to a Kevin De Bruyne goal, seeing the hosts go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It was a disastrous performance from the Blues, with their first shot coming in the second-half.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the real highlight for the Blues, keeping his side in the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

The ratings are in:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7.5/10

The goalkeeper had a shaky start to the match but recovered well, pulling off a fine save to deny Jack Grealish and keep the scores level going into half-time. The second-half saw even more impressive saves but an argument could be had that Edouard Mendy would have saved Kevin De Bruyne's goal. However, a solid appearance. Without Kepa, the game would have been much more.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The highlight for Chelsea. Rudiger did superbly in the first-half to cut out every Man City attack, playing in an unfamiliar position on the right of a back three. He had Grealish under control, supporting Cesar Azpilicueta to deny the Englishman and Joao Cancelo.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

A solid performance as expected from the Brazilian, who was rushed back by Thomas Tuchel. The Blues were under a lot of pressure but the 37-year-old remained unphased throughout.

Malang Sarr - 6/10

Another player who had a shaky start but grew into the game. The highlight of his first-half was a fantastic, superbly timed sliding tackle to deny Raheem Sterling in the Chelsea box.

IMAGO / PA Images

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6/10

In the absence of Reece James, Azpilicueta was deployed at right wing-back and was solid defensively despite not being the most creative going forward. Combined well with Rudiger to deny Grealish and Cancelo.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

A few sloppt passes in an underwhelming Chelsea first-half but was the man in transition as usual for the Blues. Perhaps should have brought De Bruyne down before his goal.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Depsite picking up an early yellow card, Kovacic played a part in the Blues midfield which was dominated by Manchester City's impressive midfield players, who retained possession throughout.

Marcos Alonso - 4.5/10

A silly early yellow card saw Alonso under a lot of pressure from Sterling down the left. Luckily, most of City's attack came from the opposite flank. The second-half did not get much better as Alonso tugged at Sterling's shirt, but the referee did not see it as a penalty. He later brought the Englishman down again in the box before the offside flag saved his blushes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Hakim Ziyech - 4/10 [69']

A sloppy first-half performance saw Ziyech fail to find Romelu Lukaku in acres of space early on before underhitting a cross to the forward. His pressing off the ball was the only highlight of his performance.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Once again proving to be a frustrated figure upfront, Lukaku was unable to hold the ball up for the Blues. He had a wonderful chance to break the deadlock early in the second-half but his shot was denied by Ederson.

Christian Pulisic - 4/10 [69']

A fairly anonymous performance from the American, who was not too involved in the attack and did not contribute in transition. A performance to forget for the American.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Bench:

Timo Werner - 5/10 [69']

Coming on with Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Blues were behind just moments later. The forward could not influence the match as Chelsea lost the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5/10 [69']

The winger came on and the only highlight of the match was him sending in a poor free-kick. Could not influence the game as Chelsea fell to defeat.

Mason Mount - N/A

