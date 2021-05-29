Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners after a Kai Havertz goal in the first-half sealed a nervy 1-0 win for the west Londoners.

Manchester City were the masters of their own downfall but credit to Chelsea, who were at their imperious best throughout the tie.

Thomas Tuchel has finally done it. A year after faltering in the final as PSG boss, the 47-year-old has bagged revenge and the way they have done it would be have pleased him - a fantastic team performance from Chelsea.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Here's how the Blues fared against the Premier League champions-

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The Senegalese had little to do throughout the clash as City hardly threatened his goal. A routine day at the office for the 29-year-old.

César Azpilicueta - 9/10

The Spaniard displayed a defensive masterclass as he made a series of crucial tackles and interceptions to deny City any sight of goal. Made a world-class challenge to deny City from levelling through Gündoğan in the second-half. Brilliant display from the club captain.

Thiago Silva [39] - 5/10

The Brazilian started off solid as ever but had to be taken off for Christensen in the closing stages of the first-half after picking up a groin injury which left him in tears.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rüdiger - 9/10

The German centre-half was an absolute beast on the left side of defence and didn't let the likes of De Bruyne and Mahrez find spaces in behind. Made an immaculate last-ditch tackle to deny Phil Foden from bagging the opener in the first-half.

Reece James - 9/10

Kept Raheem Sterling in his pocket throughout and linked well with Mount and Havertz on the right flank. England boss Gareth Southgate would've been proud of the Cobham graduate's display as the 21-year-old bags a Champions League medal ahead of the Euros.

Jorginho - 8/10

The Italy international justified his selection as he provided the perfect link between attack and defence and though his legs ran out as the game approached full-time, he left his heart and soul on the pitch.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kanté - 10/10 [MOTM]

He worked tirelessly and won countless balls and challenges. He was everywhere as he made a host of interceptions and helped start counter-attacks and was by far the best player on the pitch. A performance that the World Cup winner will remember for the rest of his life.

Ben Chilwell - 9/10

He didn't let Riyad Mahrez breathe all night and was a constant menace down the left flank. He was defensively solid and kept bombing forward and caused Kyle Walker all sorts of problems.

Timo Werner [66] - 7/10

He may not have scored when he should have netted two in the first-half but his work rate was exceptional as he tormented John Stones in the first few minutes and linked well with Havertz and Mount before he was hooked.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount [80] - 9/10

He rose to the occasion and left his mark on the biggest club fixture by setting up the winner. He was silky as ever and City had no answer to his energy in the middle of the park

Kai Havertz - 9.5/10

The myth, the man, the legend. The German, who has received heavy stick throughout the campaign, was at his sensational best as he scored the winner that won Thomas Tuchel's side their first Champions League crown since 2012.

BENCH

Andreas Christensen [39]

Christian Pulisic [66]

Mateo Kovačić [80]

