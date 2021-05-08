Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea came from behind against a much-changed Manchester City to snatch a late 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Sergio Agüero squandered a penalty late in the closing stages of the first half for the hosts, while the Blues improved drastically in the second half and reaped the rewards for their efforts as they make the journey back to west London with three priceless points amid the race for Champions League qualification.

The snatch-and-grab victory makes it two out of two for Thomas Tuchel against Pep Guardiola since the German boss' arrival to Stamford Bridge and the result hands his side a major confidence boost ahead of the Champions League final in three weeks' time.

Here's how the Chelsea players fared against the Cityzens-

Edouard Mendy - 7.5/10

Read Agüero's panenka attempt late in the first half and kept his side in the game by doing so. Made a few crucial saves and was reliable on an important day for his side.

César Azpilicueta - 7.5/10

The Spaniard had Raheem Sterling in his pocket all night, and won his individual battles - leading by example against the best team in the country in what turned out to be a significant result ahead of the European final in late May.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

City's attackers found it incredibly hard to deal with the German's aggressiveness. He denied any joy to Ferran Torres on the left side of defence and was a wall at the back for the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andreas Christensen [45+3] - 4/10

Lost concentration and allowed Gabriel Jesus to pounce on his error and feed Sterling (who took it from Agüero) for the opener and was hooked just before the interval due to injury.

Reece James - 7.5/10

One of Chelsea's best players on the night, the England international put in a host of delicious deliveries into the box for Timo Werner and threatened City's left side of defence by bombing forward throughout the game.

Billy Gilmour - 6.5/10

The Scot grew into the game in the second half after a drab showing in the first half and was at the hub of Chelsea's counter attacks in the latter stages of the first half.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kanté [68]- 7/10

The Frenchman followed up his outstanding display against Real Madrid with a convincing outing and kept the likes of Sterling and Jesus at bay for much of the game.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Rolled back the 2016/17 days by netting the all-important winner, however clean the striker may have been. Was defensively solid and it was a complete display from the wing-back.

Hakim Ziyech [76] - 8/10

Scored a brilliant goal from outside the box and linked well with the likes of Werner and Pulisic. A solid performance from the Moroccan.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Went deep to collect the ball and tore apart City's left side of defence throughout the game by drawing a series of fouls in dangerous positions.

Timo Werner - 6/10

Did well to tee up Alonso for the winner but should have scored atleast one and has to improve his positioning and the timing of his runs but otherwise a decent shift put in by the German.

BENCH

Callum Hudson-Odoi [76]

Jorginho [68]

Kurt Zouma [45+3]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube