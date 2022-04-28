Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Marcos Alonso's sublime volley was cancelled out as Cristiano Ronaldo prevented Chelsea getting all three points as they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It was a dominant first half from the Blues, but there was no goal to show for their efforts. Kai Havertz came closest after N'Golo Kante had slotted him in behind a shaky Red Devils defence, only to be denied by David De Gea.

In the 59th minute, the breakthrough finally came for the visitors, Alonso fired home after Reece James' deflected cross fell to him at the back post.

The lead was quickly stripped from Chelsea though, as just minutes later Nemanja Matic played Ronaldo who thumped home to level the game.

Chelsea had opportunities to go on and win the game but failed to convert, the draw sees them move six points clear of Arsenal.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Manchester United...



Edouard Mendy - 5/10

Nothing much to be said for the Senegalese goalkeeper, could not do much to stop Ronaldo's effort that flashed past him and other than that he had very little to do.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5/10

There was a lack of strain put on the Chelsea back-line from the United forwards, meaning there was not too much involvement for the captain.

Thiago Silva - 6/10

As is so often the case, the 37-year-old put on a classy display at the back, it was not anything extraordinary from the Brazilian, but he distributed the ball expertly and could not have done much at all to stop the goal.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

Having received a yellow card just moments before, the German was perhaps fortunate to get away with no punishment after the attempt he made for a high ball against Anthony Elanga. Had he made anymore contact he would certainly have seen red, overall an average performance for the man leaving this Summer.

Reece James - 8.5/10

An ever present threat down the right-hand side, there were some wonderful deliveries sent in by the wing-back, one of which found its way to Alonso for the opening goal. Every time he had the ball at his feet he was composed and collected. He was unfortunate not to round of a special performance when his left-footed effort cannoned off the woodwork. He looks to be fully back to his best and was comfortably Man of the Match.

Marcos Alonso - 7.5/10

Converted a wonderful volley into the far corner past his onlooking countryman to give Chelsea the lead, only to have it cancelled out just moments later. Has been on a good run in the last few games and continues to demonstrate how important an asset he is to this team.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

These are the exact games the Italian enjoys, he was able to dictate possession and control the flow of the game. He rarely lost the ball in midfield but was unable to find that defence splitting pass that he is certainly capable off.

N'Golo Kante - 4/10

There has been a lot of criticism for the Frenchman as of late and it will continue following this match. Despite overall putting in a good display, one crucial mistake cost him. Having already ceded possession, he had the chance to rectify his error but instead he stood off and allowed Nemanja Matic to play Cristiano Ronaldo in for the equaliser. If he wants to be a nailed on started in this side he has to improve. Should of had an assist to his name after playing Havertz in one-on-one.

Mason Mount - 7/10

So often this season the Blues have relied upon Mount to make the difference, he very nearly provided again as he wonderfully teed up James' strike that hit the post. It was a tough game but he found himself in some fantastic positions but was just unable to get that final pass right.

Kai Havertz - 4/10

The German's form has dipped in recent weeks, which is a shame to see after arguably having his best stint in a Chelsea shirt previous to this. He had multiple opportunities to give the visitors the advantage in the first half but failed to capitalise on them, the only credit he gets is that he found himself in some very good positions.

Timo Werner - 5.5/10

After a good run of games, the German struggled to get involved, he was not able to influence the match in the way of which he would of wanted. Still showed some positive signs by making good runs in behind and passing the ball well.

Bench

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10 [70]

Not the return to Old Trafford the £97million man would of wanted, never really got into the groove of the game and did not fashion himself any opportunities.

Christian Pulisic - 5/10 [70]

Gave away possession a handful of times during his short stint on the pitch, not the same impact sub he was against West Ham United.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek 5/10 [82]

No criticisms for the English midfielder, was only given ten minutes of the bench and had no influence on the result.

