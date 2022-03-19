Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea | FA Cup

Chelsea sealed their place in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon as they beat Middlesborough 2-0 in the competition's quarter-final stage.

The Blues took the lead 15 minutes in, as Romelu Lukaku touched home Mason Mount's ball that cut across the Middlesbrough goal frame.

Hakim Ziyech doubled his side's lead in the 31st minute as he cut inside from the right wing to strike past Boro's Joe Lumley.

IMAGO / PA Images

Both sides had their phases of dominance in the first half, with both of their attacking threats coming down their own respective right flanks.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech shared a number of successful interchanges on the right wing that caused the home side trouble. Both players were also directly involved in Chelsea's opening two goals.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Middlesbrough:

Edouard Mendy 6/10

It wasn't the busiest day at the office on Saturday afternoon for Edouard Mendy. The home side failed to register a shot on target all game, providing him with the luxury of not having much to deal with.

Cesar Azpilicueta 6/10

He wasn't the stand-out performer on the day, but Azpilicueta failed to make any real mistakes of note.

Thiago Silva 8/10

As ever, Thiago Silva was a rock at the back. A player that always appears to be one step ahead of the opposition attack, Silva stopped Middlesbrough from creating anything of real note. Even at 37-years-old, he is still as reliable as ever.

Antonio Rudiger 7/10

In another strong performance from the German international, Middlesbrough's attack failed to get too much past him. He even attempted a volley following a Mason Mount corner in the first half but the 29-year-old failed to catch the ball.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Malang Sarr 5/10

Sarr found himself caught out with a couple of overlaps on Middlesborough's right-flank early on but he still did what was needed of him for the most part.

Mateo Kovacic 7/10 (69)

Consistent as ever was Kovacic against Middlesbrough. The Croatian international mopped up for a few errors from Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the first half and his work in tight spaces was as skilful as ever for the winning side.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek 5/10

There were a few unnerving moments in first half for Ruben Loftus-Cheek which saw him lose the ball on edge of box a couple of times, but the Englishman made up for his performance in the second half as his confidence appeared to grow as the game went on.

Hakim Ziyech 8/10 (81)

A fantastic performance on the whole from Ziyech. The Moroccan international was involved in the action from early on, playing the through ball for Mason Mount's assist in the 15th minute before registering a goal himself later in on the first half.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mason Mount 8.5/10

Alongside Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount was crucial to Chelsea's win on Saturday afternoon, consistently involving himself in the away side's attacks. He provided the assist for both goals and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet himself.

Christian Pulisic 6/10 (68)

Not a bad performance from Pulisic but the US Men's international failed to affect the game enough to merit a higher rating. He nearly got on the end of a Mason Mount cross in the opening minutes of the game but from then on was relatively quiet.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romelu Lukaku 7/10 (84)

Chelsea's no. 9 got his side ahead on the day with a nice tap in, 15 minutes in. He nearly scored again later on in the first half but a fantastic goal-line clearance from Anfernee Dijksteel prevented him from doing so.

Bench

Timo Werner 6/10 (68)

Werner looked energetic in his side's attack and was keen to be involved in their plays moving forward. He had a couple chances to score himself but failed to find the back of the net.

N'Golo Kanté 6/10 (69)

A good performance from Kanté, who came on with around 20 minutes to go. He provided Loftus-Cheek with some confidence in the midfield and provided a good defensive layer in front of the defence.

Kenedy N/A (81)

Harvey Vale N/A (84)

