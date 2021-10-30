Player Ratings: Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kept their grip on the top of the table with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

A club who have been somewhat of a 'bogey' side for the Blues over the past few years promised a fright on Halloween weekend, but Thomas Tuchel and his men were rarely spooked as they notched the win and three points thanks to a late blitz.

The first half was a dreadfully turgid affair, characterised by plentiful possession for the visitors and the hosts going about their business very leisurely - to the consternation of Chelsea's head coach. Hakim Ziyech was denied a wonderful finish by the offside flag shortly before he stabbed an effort over the bar from a matter of yards, with the goal at his mercy.

With Matt Ritchie picking up a booking for time-wasting in the 37th minute, it is not too difficult to predict who was the happier of the two teams going into the interval. The league leaders were lacking in spark and creativity, playing right into the hands of the relegation zone sitters.

Any immediate impetus after the break was nowhere to be found, with proceedings slumping into a familiar pattern. That is, until Reece James announced himself with two sumptuous efforts. Jorginho would then add gloss to proceedings from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Blues fans and players alike had to exercise some serious patience, but were duly rewarded with a late goal glut. Up next for the Pensioners is a saunter to Scandinavia to face Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday. Until then, here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Another quiet evening for the Senegalese giant, after a flurry of pretty busy evenings over the past month. Very assured with the ball at his feet, even on the rare occasions the spritely Newcastle forwards pressed him with any intensity.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

The Dane did well to brush himself off after a nasty looking follow-through in a challenge from Isaac Hayden early doors, and he didn't shy away from being in the wars thereafter with some superb battling interventions.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Sported a more traditional look today after an interesting phase of seeing if bleached blondes really do have more fun. There wasn't much fun for the Brazilian to be had on this occasion. Rarely challenged and in third gear with much of the action happening at the opposite end of the pitch to him.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

Emanated a sense of impatience with his colleagues further forward more so than usual, with countless forays forward. The drive and determination is admirable, the end product less so. Much better at his more conventional duties, however.

Reece James - 10/10

Plenty of endeavour and belief where many lacked it, and it was rewarded in kind with two thunderous strikes hitting the back of Karl Darlow's net. With showings like this, the young Englishman has grown into one of the most consistently dependable members of the Chelsea squad for Thomas Tuchel to call upon - much in the same vein as a certain Spanish counterpart.

Jorginho - 8/10

The Magpies' menace for the day. The Italian seemed the most likely for large periods to have the key necessary to unlock a deep-sitting Newcastle defence, demonstrating impressive vision from deep on a number of occasions. Thomas Tuchel may not want the UEFA Men's Player of the Year to be top scorer by the end of the season, but on this evidence perhaps only Chelsea's full backs can prevent that becoming a reality.

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10 [65]

200 Premier League games not out for the decorated Frenchman, and this was not one of his better ones. Seemed second to every ball, lax in the pass and generally injected less buzz and energy as would be usually expected of him. Effectively a passenger.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Very much deferred his recent goalscoring antics to the opposite wing-back on the day, and yet between the pair of them they caused the Newcastle full-backs grief for the duration.

Hakim Ziyech - 4/10 [65]

The positive was that everything that Chelsea did seemed to go through him. The negative is that 'The Wizard' failed to conjure up any magic in the process - as has been the frustrating tale of his tenure with the Blues - with some genuinely horrific decision-making befitting the Halloween festivities. Lots of influence, but none of it particularly of the pre-requisite level to stake a claim for a regular berth in a side competing for the title.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8/10 [88]

With the balance of the match in the suffocating stranglehold of the hosts, the travelling Chelsea fans were crying out for someone to take the game by the scruff of its neck. Step forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who jinked past three players before delivering a cross that eventually made its way to the man who notched a brace. Pleasing to see the decisive quality he possesses in his locker.

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Showed shades of immaturity to get caught up in a squabble with Karl Darlow over alleged time-wasting, and it rather set the tone for the German's frustrating afternoon. Never really had the service, but similarly struggled to fashion openings of his own as he found himself marooned amongst a deep block of black and white stripes. With all that said, full credit must be given for getting in behind and winning the penalty for the third goal - persistence and intelligence eventually paying off.

Bench

Ross Barkley - 7/10 [65]

Seemed to enjoy his cameo, throwing in some stepovers late on to boot to a chorus of jeers from the swiftly departing home fans. Brought some necessary drive and zip to the front line.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10 [65]

The only real surprise is how he was not introduced sooner, with Ziyech and Kanté clearly struggling to make an impact. On he came, and he mustered up an assist of sorts for James' second.

Saul Niguez - N/A [88]

