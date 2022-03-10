Player Ratings: Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea' came out 3-1 victors at Carrow Road against bottom of the league Norwich City.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring with a fine header early on before Mason Mount doubled the lead before half-time.

A Teemu Pukki penalty ensured a nervy second period for Thomas Tuchel's men, who held on to win.

Kai Havertz sealed the victory in the dying minutes with a fantastic finish from an N'Golo Kante pass.

Imago / Action Plus

Chalobah opened the scoring in the opening minutes, heading home from a Mason Mount corner.

Mount added the second before half-time, comining well with Kai Havertz before firing home.

Pukki equalised after Chalobah gave away a penalty through a handball, leaving the Blues hanging on to grab the three points in the second-half.

Havertz sealed the win in the last minute, turning onto his left-foot to fire past Tim Krul.

Here is how Absolute Chelsea rated Chelsea's individual performances:

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

The goalkeeper didn't have too much to do but was solid when called into action. Unluky not to keep a clean sheet due to a penalty, which he played no role in.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5/10

A game of two halves. Getting Chelsea off to the perfect start, the defender headed home a Mount cross and did not put a foot wrong in the first period as he proved his worth as Chelsea face an uncertain future in defence. However, the second-half saw a moment of madness, giving away the Blues' two-goal cushion through a handball and making it nervy towards the end. Also booked needlessly.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Speaking of realiable, Silva epitomises the word. Once again, he did not put a foot wrong and was fantastic throughout, despite not being challenged too much.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

A brave decision from Tuchel to start the Dane, who has been heavily rumoured to have agreed a move to Barcelona. His faith in the defender was rewarded as Christensen proved he still has his heart at Chelsea and will do a job when called upon. Was skinned in the second-half once but Silva made up for him.

IMAGO / PA Images

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.5/10 (45')

A solid performance from another player who could be on his way out. Once again, a consistent performance by Azpilicueta in Reece James' absence. Solid before being replaced at half-time.

Jorginho - 7/10

The midfielder kept the ball moving in a decentperformance, showing he still has what it takes to be part of Chelsea's midfield.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

One of Chelsea's most impressive performers this season, Kovacic showed his class once more in a dominant midfield display.

Saul Niguez - 7.5/10

Having finally found his feet, Saul has had a run of games for Chelsea despite being in an unfavoured position. He showed he can still be an asset for Tuchel, and say it quietly but if Chelsea have a transfer embargo heading into the summer, the Spaniard could earn a permanent move - much like that of Mateo Kovacic under Frank Lampard during an embargo (with a purchase clause potentially being allowed to be activated).

IMAGO / PA Images

Mason Mount - 9/10

What a performance. Despite being less than impressive in recent weeks, Mount stepped up when his team needed him the most. Everything went through the Englishman, who demanded the ball at his feet during every attack. Tuchel will be delighted that Mount has shown he still has what it takes to play for Chelsea. One of us.

Kai Havertz - 9/10

The German was silky again in possession, combining well with Mount as he created several chances and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet himself. He kept up his fine form, justifying his run of games. Sealed the performance with a crucial goal to seal the three points.

Timo Werner - 7.5/10

Werner's runs to stretch the Norwich defence were crucial to provide space for other players. A good performance for the German in a rare start. Unlucky not to get a goal for himself.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Bench:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10 (45')

A decent shift at right wing-back, an unfamiliar position. Often linked up well with Mount but nothing to write home about. A decent performance.

Romelu Lukaku - N/A (85')

N'Golo Kante - N/A (85')

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube