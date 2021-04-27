Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea and Real Madrid played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

It was the first competitive meeting between the two sides since the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final, and it did not disappoint for the most part as the two tectonic titans tussled in a thrillingly tactical affair.

A storm headed for Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, and that was just the whirlwind of the Blues who were right out of the traps. Antonio Rüdiger pinged a delicious ball over the heads of the unwitting Real Madrid defence for Christian Pulisic in the 14th minute. The American fashioned time and space when bringing it down, danced around the infamously hapless Thibaut Courtois and kept it hard and true for 1-0.

Chelsea were in cruise control and far the better side before being pegged back by the indomitable Karim Benzema in minute 29. A well-worked set piece from the Galacticos saw Marcelo deliver, Varane and Militao help it on with headers, and the French gunman lash home a harsh lesson for the Blues to be more clinical at this level.

The prodigal son Eden Hazard entered the fray in the 65th minute, and that was to be the noteworthy highlight of the second half. Neither side could work the sufficient opening needed to take the game by the scruff of the neck - Raphaël Varane's glanced header perhaps the best chance of the final 45.

Thomas Tuchel's side may be kicking themselves tonight that they could not put this tie to bed with their early dominance, with Pulisic's away goal all but negligible in establishing an advantage. Nonetheless, it is all to play for in next Wednesday's second leg at Stamford Bridge, and the last stop before Istanbul promises fireworks.

Édouard Mendy - 6/10

Well-beaten by Benzema's thunderbolt early in the first half only to be saved by the post, but wasn't to be so lucky the second time. Mopped up any balls well, but when the goal is all that is asked of him, some may be frustrated with the Senegalese giant.

César Azpilicueta - 5.5/10 [65]

The biggest question mark over Thomas Tuchel's team selection after being deployed at right-wing back to duel with Vinicius Jr. In truth, he struggled. Did well to get up and down the pitch with aplomb in such testing conditions, but was no match for the pace of the Brazilian eleven years his junior on a number of occasions. Looked spent by the time he was subbed off.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Between the seasoned Brazilian and his younger Danish partner at the back, sorely at fault for not being ball-side for Benzema's equaliser. Otherwise as mature and composed as you'd expect from O Monstro, who has plenty of experience in these big clashes.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

Shades of the erratic positioning of old to concede Real Madrid's opener. Seemed a little unsure of himself on the night, but his passing was as solid as ever.

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

His picturesque weighted assist for Pulisic was excellent, and it's about time the understated strength of his game that is his long passing is being lauded. The German will be disappointed to have been beaten in the header by Eder Militao for the goal, which was the one blot on a defensively resolute performance. His lung-busting burst forward in the 88th minute tells you all you need to know about his heart.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5/10

Linked up well with his England teammate Mount all night and often found himself in dangerous positions, but frustratingly did not make the most of them.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Many wondered if he could pass the test of what some would say is the holy midfield triumvirate of world football in Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. He passed that test. Yet again thoroughly impressive in his defensive work and positioning.

N'Golo Kanté - 7.5/10

The sort of night that N'Golo Kanté comes into his element, and this was no different. Breathless in his pressing and ball-carrying. If only he had the final ball, he'd be the complete package.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Started bright as a button on his 100th senior appearance for the Blues. Constantly found space between the lines, but his influence waned as the night wore on.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

Christian Pulisic - 8/10 [65]

Showed absolutely immense composure and skill to bring a straight ball from Rüdiger down, weigh up his options, skip around Courtois and rifle home via Varane's shoulder. Picked up where he left off after the second-leg against Porto, offering himself up as the punching bag sacrifice for the cause and being persistently fouled. Real Madrid couldn't live with him.

Timo Werner - 3/10 [65]

Far too casual when presented with a gilt-edged opportunity on a plate in the first ten minutes, and his habit of missing clear cut chances is wearing thin. Lazy in not closing down the set piece for Los Blancos' first. Offered nothing in the second half. Made some good runs but his teammates seemed reluctant to trust him with the responsibility - and who can blame them?

BENCH

Reece James [65]

Hakim Ziyech [65]

Kai Havertz [65]

