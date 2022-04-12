Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (AET) | Champions League

Chelsea's reign as the Champions of Europe is over after a 3-2 win (4-5 agg loss) over Real Madrid after extra time at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues were absolutely outstanding on the evening, outclassing opposition of such immense continental pedigree. But their efforts were to be in vain as tired legs set in and moments of timely individual quality dragged the lacklustre Spanish champions through to the semi-finals.

Both sides were quick out of the blocks but it was the visitors who drew first blood, with a number of deflections finding their way to Mason Mount to curl one into the far corner from the edge of the box in minute 15.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

It was so far, so good for Thomas Tuchel and his men at the interval. They had dominated for the most part and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hadn't been troubled. Carlo Ancelotti will have been glad for the opportunity to refocus his troops after a probing first half assault.

But the assault kept coming after the break and it didn't take long for Chelsea to strike again, by way of a thumping Antonio Rüdiger header in the 50th minute. A stunning Marcos Alonso strike was then ruled out ten minutes later for a questionable handball. The west Londoners weren't to be denied - an incredible jinking run from Timo Werner nestling in the net in the 75th minute.

Yet against the run of play, a moment of sheer quality between the duo of Luka Modric and Rodrygo in the 80th minute took proceedings into extra time. Karim Benzema would then deal a deadly blow with another header in the 96th minute.

It was a match for the history books and the efforts of the world champions felt undeserving of being on the wrong side of history. Up next for the Blues is a vital FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday. In the interim, here is how Absolute Chelsea rated the Blues’ performance against Los Blancos:



Edouard Mendy - 6/10

After a real horror show in the first leg punctuated by a terminal error, it was apparent from the off that the Senegalese giant was more assured in possession of the ball. Left rooted by Los Merengues' magical goal and could do little about yet another Karim Benzema header.

Reece James - 8/10

Had a tough time keeping pace with the lively Vinicius Jr early doors, getting a yellow card for his troubles. But his quality started to shine through as the evening wore on. A powerhouse at the back and a headache for La Casa Blanca going forward.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

An understated performance from the veteran, who was mostly unbothered by an isolated Benzema for large swathes of the match.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Antonio Rüdiger - 8/10

Oozed confidence in his surges forwards, progressing the ball with a swagger armed with the knowledge that he is indomitable on his best day. This was one of those days until late, losing his man and fatally slipping to allow Benzema a free header. That mistake really took the gloss off a performance that Chelsea fans will be willing the sanctions to be lifted sooner rather than later.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10 [105]

The decision to retain the man they affectionately call the Lewisham Ballack in a quasi-wing-back role dominated the pre-match chatter. While he wasn't without his faults - drawing ire from his manager for a couple of lapses in ball control - it proved a fairly shrewd move. Added some steel on the flanks to curb Vincius Jr's influence while operating to relative effect in the pockets. Wasn't afraid to take on a man, either, something which has been noticeably lacking for the Pensioners.

N'Golo Kanté - 7/10 [100]