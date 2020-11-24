SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Player Ratings: Rennes 1-2 Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea qualified for the Champions League knockout stages after a 2-1 win against Rennes at Roazhon Park on Tuesday evening.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Chelsea a first-half lead after slotting away in the 22nd minute following an excellent ball from Mason Mount in his own half.

(Photo by Federico Pestellini)

Serhou Guirassy's 85th minute header to equalise for the hosts wasn't enough as substitute Olivier Giroud headed past Gomis in the 90th minute to seal the Blues' qualification into the knockout stages.

----------

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

On his return home, made an excellent save to deny Nyamsi in the second-half, while showing his aerial presence. But was unable to keep a clean sheet after Guirassy's late goal. 

Ben Chilwell - 5/10

Sloppy on the ball at times. Got away with a blind backwards pass straight into Serhou Guirassy in the first-half. Needed a rest. 

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (5)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Another solid display at the back from Zouma. Unfortunately couldn't keep a clean sheet but partnership with Silva continues to positively build. 

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The 36-year-old's return was noticeable. Ensured the Blues stayed solid at the back and cut out his teammates' errors. Blocked and headed away everything that came his way. Made an error late on for Rennes' equaliser.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (7)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

Had to remain patient for chances and produced a solid display in James' place. Made a great header to deny Rennes from a dangerous free-kick at the end of the first-half.

Mateo Kovacic [75]- 6/10

Wasn't particularly involved in the game after making a few fouls here and there. Not a standout, but not a bad performance.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (6)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho - 6/10

As Rennes grew into the game in various parts, the Italian wasn't at his most effective in front of the defence. Wasn't his best defensive display as Rennes were successful running in behind on several occasions.

Mason Mount [68] - 8/10

Showed why he plays week in week out. Did his defensive duties to win the ball back and provided an outstanding ball from his own half to set up Hudson-Odoi's opener. Could've had a goal in first-half if wasn't for an excellent save from Alfred Gomis.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (4)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi [75] - 8/10

Opened the scoring for Chelsea with a cool finish after making a fine start to the game. Should've had an assist prior to his goal but Werner fired over.

Tammy Abraham [68] - 7/10

Held the ball up well for the Blues as they looked to keep hold of possession and get others involved. No outright chances. 

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner [90] - 5/10

Missed a sitter early on from yards out to put Chelsea ahead. Played some poor passes. Wasn't his night.

----------

BENCH

N'Golo Kante [68] - 6/10

Olivier Giroud [68] - 7/10

Hakim Ziyech [75] - 6/10

Kai Havertz [75] - 6/10

Reece James [90] - N/A

----------

Next up for Frank Lampard's side is Tottenham Hotspur at home in the Premier League Cup on Sunday Stamford Bridge.

----------

